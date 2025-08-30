Released WWE Superstar Teases Blockbuster AEW Arrival: “I Have a Lot of Friends There”

A top WWE Superstar's tenure in the company came to an end earlier this year when she was released. Months later, she has now teased a move to the rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, is Shayna Baszler. Most feel The Queen of Spades was one of the most dominant yet underutilized talents who had huge potential. However, lackluster booking and opportunities led to her release from the Stamford-based promotion a few months ago.

During her appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Shayna Baszler was asked about potentially joining AEW. The former NXT Women's Champion revealed that there had been talks while also reminding the fans that she had many friends in the promotion, including her fellow MMA Four Horsewomen cohort, Marina Shafir.

Ad

Trending

"There's been talks. Obviously, it's not a secret, I'm really good friends with [AEW star] Marina [Shafir]. I have a lot of friends there. So, there's been some discussion as to what the future could hold, for sure."

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Furthermore, Baszler also added that she was open to the idea of joining Tony Khan's company and did not say a hard no.

Ad

"I'm not gonna say a hard no to any of that." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Ad

Shayna Baszler revealed that she had time left on her WWE contract before release

In the same interview, Shayna Baszler reflected on her release from WWE. The ruthless in-ring competitor revealed she still had three years left on her contract.

"I was released. I had actually not too long ago signed an extension, so, yeah, I wish it would have ran out, but yeah... I was released," she said.

Ad

Baszler is set to make her first in-ring appearance after being released by WWE. Following the end of her 90-day non-compete clause, she will compete against TNA Wrestling star, Masha Slamovich, at the Prestige Roseland XII event taking place on October 5.

With Baszler set to return to the squared circle, it will be interesting to see her resurgence back to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!