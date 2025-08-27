  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Shayna Baszler
  • Former WWE Superstar's first match after release officially announced

Former WWE Superstar's first match after release officially announced

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 27, 2025 12:04 GMT
WWE fans. [Image credits: wwe.com]
WWE fans. [Image from WWE.com]

A former WWE star's first match after her exit from the Stamford-based promotion has been announced. In May 2025, WWE released former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, marking the end of her eight-year tenure with the company. She wrestled her last match in the promotion in April and also served as a producer during an NXT taping in July.

Ad

But now, as her 90-day non-compete clause has come to an end, The Queen of Spades is set for a major debut in a promotion.

Prestige Wrestling announced on X (FKA Twitter) that Shayna Baszler would compete at the Prestige Roseland XII event on October 5. She will take on TNA's Masha Slamovich at the show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

The show will emanate from the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. This will be Baszler's first match after her WWE release and will mark her debut for Prestige Wrestling.

The veteran also competed at GCW's Bloodsport in April 2025 when she was under a contract with the Stamford-based company.

Shayna Baszler said she had time left on her WWE contract before her abrupt release

As she was not utilized much in the last few months of her WWE tenure by the Triple H-led creative team, the writing may have been on the wall for Shayna Baszler. However, the former RAW star recently revealed that she still had a few years left on a recently signed deal when she was let go.

Ad

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, she mentioned that she still had three years left on her deal.

"I was released. I had actually not too long ago signed an extension, so yeah, I wish it would have ran out, but yeah... I was released," she said.

Apart from Baszler, stars such as Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai were also let go by the global juggernaut.

Ad

Baszler was a part of the Pure Fusion Collective faction before her release. The faction included Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark. During her time in World Wrestling Entertainment, she won the NXT Women's Title twice and the Women's Tag Team Championship three times.

If you use quotes from the second half of the article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications