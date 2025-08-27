Former WWE Superstar's first match after release officially announced

A former WWE star's first match after her exit from the Stamford-based promotion has been announced. In May 2025, WWE released former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, marking the end of her eight-year tenure with the company. She wrestled her last match in the promotion in April and also served as a producer during an NXT taping in July.But now, as her 90-day non-compete clause has come to an end, The Queen of Spades is set for a major debut in a promotion.Prestige Wrestling announced on X (FKA Twitter) that Shayna Baszler would compete at the Prestige Roseland XII event on October 5. She will take on TNA's Masha Slamovich at the show.The show will emanate from the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. This will be Baszler's first match after her WWE release and will mark her debut for Prestige Wrestling.The veteran also competed at GCW's Bloodsport in April 2025 when she was under a contract with the Stamford-based company.Shayna Baszler said she had time left on her WWE contract before her abrupt releaseAs she was not utilized much in the last few months of her WWE tenure by the Triple H-led creative team, the writing may have been on the wall for Shayna Baszler. However, the former RAW star recently revealed that she still had a few years left on a recently signed deal when she was let go.In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, she mentioned that she still had three years left on her deal.&quot;I was released. I had actually not too long ago signed an extension, so yeah, I wish it would have ran out, but yeah... I was released,&quot; she said.Apart from Baszler, stars such as Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai were also let go by the global juggernaut.Baszler was a part of the Pure Fusion Collective faction before her release. The faction included Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark. During her time in World Wrestling Entertainment, she won the NXT Women's Title twice and the Women's Tag Team Championship three times.If you use quotes from the second half of the article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.