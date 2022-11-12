Released WWE Superstar teases challenging Blackpool Combat Club members in AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club may already have their next competitor lined up in AEW, if the words of a former WWE star are to be believed.

WWE legend William Regal made ripples throughout the pro-wrestling community when he joined Tony Khan's roster in March this year. Immediately inserting himself in the middle of a feud between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. The result was the birth of a new faction that went on to dominate the All Elite landscape.

The team also took on the young talent, Wheeler Yuta, after putting him through a tedious series of tests. With the faction seemingly open to recruiting more wrestlers, a former WWE star recently teased his wish to fight them.

Speaking in an interview with Wrestling Inc, released NXT star Timothy Thatcher spoke about a potential feud with the BCC.

"Battling anyone from that Blackpool Combat Club is kind of up my alley, isn't it? ... Mr. Regal has always been very kind to me and as well. And if he picks you to be in his corner, he's amassed quite a crew over there with Claudio and Moxley and Dragon and Wheeler. So yeah, those guys are always worth a fight." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨\) @Hi5ame Timothy Thatcher, with a wide smile, makes Kaito Kiyomiya tap to the Fujiwara Armbar in their very first match. Timothy Thatcher, with a wide smile, makes Kaito Kiyomiya tap to the Fujiwara Armbar in their very first match. https://t.co/884ThQwPHh

Missed the latest Dynamite results? Check them out here!

The former WWE star recently discussed the chances of him going back to Triple H's roster in the future

Timothy Thatcher was released from the Stamford-based company in January this year.

He is currently performing in Pro Wrestling Noah. In the same interview with Wrestling Inc, Thatcher was asked if he would ever return to his former company, he had a simple response.

"Once you leave a place," Thatcher mused, "that's in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we'll have conversations again. But he's got a lot on his plate now, especially since he's in charge of the whole thing. That's quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn't need to be hearing from me." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen whether he will return to Triple H's roster in the future.

Do you think Timothy Thatcher would be a good fit in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes