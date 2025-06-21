Released WWE Superstar teases major AEW debut: "That's very interesting"

A former WWE Superstar has just hinted at their interest in AEW as their next destination. They mentioned that the Tony Khan-led promotion is hosting one of its major upcoming shows in their hometown.

Joe Coffey is known for being one of the major figures in NXT UK when it was still operational. He and his brother Mark competed as a duo for the brand until Wolfgang joined them, forming Gallus. They would never be called up to the main roster but eventually moved to the main NXT brand.

During his appearance on Reffin' It Up, the 37-year-old mentioned that AEW will hold a show in his hometown of Glasgow on August 20. This will be the Dynamite before Forbidden Door, which is set to take place this year at the O2 Arena in London. Coffey revealed that this was the same arena he used to compete in before he signed with WWE.

“AEW have a show in my hometown in Glasgow on August 20th, which is very interesting, and The Hydro, the same arena that ICW ran so, that’s very interesting…” [H/T Fightful]

The former WWE Superstar says he's "landlocked" in the United States

Joe Coffey recently addressed his current status following his release from WWE. The members of Gallus are currently serving out a non-compete clause after being released from their contracts.

While on Muscle Memory, he mentioned that they were in the process of getting a new visa. What this meant for them was that, for the time being, they're landlocked in the United States, and they'll have to wait until they can head outside the country.

"Just to cut a long story short, with the release and the contract, our visa goes with that. So, we’re in the process of going through (the process of getting) a new visa, which hopefully won’t be too lengthy, it’s costly, but it’s going to be an investment. Unfortunately, now we have to be landlocked in the US. So, it means we can’t work in the US, or get back to Europe or Japan or anything. So, it’s just a bit of a waiting game," said Coffey. (H/T - Fightful)

With the show in Glasgow being two months away, Gallus will have hit free agency by then. It remains to be seen whether the group's sudden move to AEW is in the cards.

