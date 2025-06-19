"Unfortunately, now we have to be landlocked in the US'' - Released WWE star gives update on faction's status

Former NXT Superstar Joe Coffey has provided an update on Gallus after they got released from WWE. They couldn't live and work in the US anymore, as they no longer had valid visas and had to apply for new ones.

The group consists of his real-life brother Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. They were all born in Scotland. Gallus won the NXT Tag Team Championship in 2023, and they all got released from WWE under the Triple H regime on May 2, 2025

During a recent appearance on Muscle Memory, Joe Coffey stated that they're landlocked in the United States and can't return to Europe, but they were in the process of getting new visas.

"Just to cut a long story short, with the release and the contract, our visa goes with that. So, we’re in the process of going through (the process of getting) a new visa, which hopefully won’t be too lengthy, it’s costly, but it’s going to be an investment. Unfortunately, now we have to be landlocked in the US. So, it means we can’t work in the US, or get back to Europe or Japan or anything. So, it’s just a bit of a waiting game," said Coffey. (H/T - Fightful)

Joe Coffey said their visas came and went with their WWE contracts

Joe Coffey mentioned that he, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang were able to perform in the US because their WWE contracts provided them with visas. However, since they’re no longer with the company, they couldn’t retain those visas.

"Being an international talent with that contract comes a visa, and unfortunately, the visa goes with the contract. So, going through a new visa process, we cannot leave the country. Like we only had like, I think it was 30 to 60 days to leave America. To me, that’s not an option just now, because for the past two years, I’ve had a missus here, and I’m going to have to split my time between Europe and the States, and maybe Japan if that comes calling. So, we have to kind of be landlocked just now until that visa process goes through."

It'll be interesting to see which promotion Gallus joins once they sort out everything.

