Released WWE Superstar teases wrestling return amid her interest in joining Tony Khan's AEW

Former WWE Superstar Lana, who now goes by her real name CJ Perry, posted another cryptic message teasing a return to the ring following her reported interest in joining AEW.

At the time of writing, the former Lana has been absent from the ring for almost 18 months, having not wrestled since the May 31st, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw, two days before she was abruptly released from WWE.

However, it seems as if CJ Perry has been bitten by the wrestling bug again, as she posted a cryptic message on her Twitter page teasing a potential return to the squared circle.

It should be noted that Perry was actively tweeting about the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW around the same time as the tweet went live, with the former "Ravishing Russian" praising Sheamus for beating up Dominik Mysterio.

Given that her husband Miro is currently signed to AEW, how long will it be before we see CJ Perry show up at her husband's side? Only time will tell!

CJ Perry already has beef with a current AEW star

The amount of drama that has spilled out of AEW in 2022 has been truly remarkable, as no matter how good a particular show may be, there is always some animosity brewing between the stars in the locker room.

CJ Perry might already have her first backstage feud in All Elite Wrestling sorted out as she made it publicly known that she wasn't happy with how Julia Hart conducted herself around Miro.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Miro tells Julia Hart "only one woman who can touch the redeemer and u are not her " 🤣🤣🤣 this was funny to me lol #AEWDynamite Miro tells Julia Hart "only one woman who can touch the redeemer and u are not her " 🤣🤣🤣 this was funny to me lol #AEWDynamite https://t.co/FrejWkYBS4

Hart was tasked with trying to recruit the former TNT Champion to the House of Black during the summer of 2022, which included a backstage segment where Julia put her hands on "The Redeemer," much to the dismay of CJ Perry, who reportedly wanted to fight the young star there and then.

Both Miro and Julia Hart have been away from AEW TV for a number of months at the time of writing, meaning that the level of animosity Perry has for Julia might have decreased. But rest assured, if anyone puts their hands on Miro, they will have CJ Perry to deal with.

Do you think CJ Perry will join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes