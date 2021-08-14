Released WWE superstar wants to face AEW's Chris Jericho

Former WWE superstar Fandango recently revealed that he wants to have a WrestleMania rematch against AEW star Chris Jericho.

Speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, Fandango stated that not only would he like to get in the ring with the Demo God again, he also wants to work with friends who are currently performing in AEW. The former NXT Tag Team Champion also heaped praise on Chris Jericho for his recent deathmatch against Nick Gage:

"Yeah, I mean, I would like to work with Chris [Jericho] again. I'd like to work with a lot of my friends over there [AEW]. You know, I've got some cool stuff coming up and you never know what's gonna happen, you know? You never know where you're gonna end up but, yeah, I think it's cool that Chris is still doing his thing and he just did a freaking deathmatch with Nick Gage so, he's still doing it so, he loves the business so, hats off to him," Fandango said. (H/T to POST Wrestling)

Only fandango can say he beat Chris Jericho at wrestlemania in his first match on the main roster pic.twitter.com/SIuLdQ85sw — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) June 25, 2021

Fandango may not have yielded much success in either NXT or on the main roster. However, fans remember him well for his major upset victory over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29. This was Fandango's first main roster match.

The bout received an equal share of criticism and praise, with many still viewing it as one of the biggest WrestleMania swerves of all time.

Fandango was released from his WWE contract earlier this year, thus ending his 15-year long stint with the company. At this point, it is unlikely that a rematch will ever happen between them.

Chris Jericho will have an uphill task on AEW Dynamite next week

Is this the last chapter of their long-running feud?

After overcoming all four labors, Chris Jericho will finally have the opportunity to get in the ring with his arch-rival, MJF. The Salt of the Earth has imposed a special stipulation on their bout, adding that Chris Jericho will be banned from using the Judas Effect for the entire match.

With AEW All Out fast approaching, fans expected both Chris Jericho and MJF to compete at the event, but the company seems to have other plans for them moving forward.

.@IAmJericho's 5th and final Labour is set, and we guess Judas will just be in our mind 🤐 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4EwSXDkArm — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 12, 2021

Given the current scenario on paper, the feud is most likely to conclude next week. Fans will be eyeing to see whether there is another chapter yet to unfold in their rivalry.

You can watch Sportskeeda Wrestling's preview for the latest rumors and news here:

Who are you rooting for in the upcoming match between MJF and Chris Jericho? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham