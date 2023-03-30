Released WWE Superstars seemingly teases returning at WrestleMania 39 

A duo of former WWE Superstars recently took to Twitter to apparently tease an appearance at WrestleMania 39.

The Showcase of the Immortals has always attracted a large audience from the pro-wrestling community. Apart from surprise returns, even celebrities have made cameo appearances at the show. This time around, a tag team who was previously a part of WWE will be joining the event.

The stars in question are Sunil and Samir Singh, who were earlier known as the Singh Brothers. During their tenure at the Stamford-based brand, they were mainly seen alongside Jinder Mahal.

Taking to Twitter, the two brothers posted a selfie with a caption that seemed to hint at WrestleMania, given that the show will be going Hollywood this time.

"Bollywood going Hollywood ✈️," tweeted the Bollywood Boyz.

The Bollywood in the caption refers to their current team name, the Bollywood Boyz. As of now, it remains to be seen whether they will actually appear at WrestleMania as performers or as a part of the audience.

The duo is apparently undeterred after their WWE release

Despite the Singh Brothers being released from the Stamford-based Promotion in 2021, the team was apparently not too upset.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samir Singh (aka Harvinder Sirha) stated that he was quite optimistic about the future.

"When you get that news, it su*ks the wind out of you because losing your job is never easy in any circumstance, for anybody around the world. But at the same time there was a sense of relief because I believe that there's so much potential to what we can do. And I feel like we didn't actually ever get a run as a tag team. I felt that was on the cusp. In that sense, it was like okay, you know, it's not going to stop here. Let's go get it somewhere else where we feel like we can shine," said Harv Sihra.

They have already appeared in several brands after their release, including AEW. As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

Would you like to see the Singh Brothers make a WWE WrestleMania appearance? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes