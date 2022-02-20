"There's so much history" - Renee Paquette gives her take on Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's storyline in AEW (Exclusive)

Renee Paquette is excited to see Jon Moxleywork with Bryan Danielson in AEW.

The two former WWE Champions are both under contract to AEW and it looks like we could see a very interesting storyline between the duo in the coming months. We saw Danielson check out Moxley's return to action a few weeks ago before proposing to form an alliance.

Speaking on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards panel, Renee Paquette gave her take on the storyline between her husband and Bryan Danielson. Renee said that she had loved what has gone down between Moxley and Danielson so far and was now watching the storyline develop like the viewers at home:

I couldn't be more thrilled about it. I had no idea what was going on between them. I was just watching Rampage like everybody else and I was like, wait, what's happening here, to see Bryan watching Jon on his return match and just that moment that they had back in the crowd and what not... I was like wait what's going to happen here so I loved that and I think its so cool. There's so much history between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, I cannot wait to see what's going to happen there. It's cool to remove myself from that situation as a wife and as a friend and be like, I just get to watch this as a fan. Hell yeah.

You can watch Renee Paquette's comments on Moxley and Danielson's storyline at 22:17 in the video below.

Bryan Danielson called out Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite last week

After a win over Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite last week, Bryan Danielson called Jon Moxley down to the ring, saying that he needed an answer about the partnership he had proposed. Moxley obliged and joined him in the ring before running down the history between them.

Jon Moxley also noted that he had never beaten Bryan Danielson before adding that he never joined forces with anyone before bleeding with them first. We are yet to get a definite answer from Moxley but could get one in the coming weeks.

Edited by Anirudh B