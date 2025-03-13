Renee Paquette dragged into controversial feud on AEW Dynamite

Renee Paquette is one of AEW's most prominent broadcast personalities. She is also married to the promotion's villainous World Champion, Jon Moxley, and her relationship with him recently earned her the wrath of a veteran competitor on live television.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed Christian Cage. She asked The Patriarch about his failed cash-in attempt during the World Title match between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland this past Sunday at Revolution 2025. The matchup turned into a Triple Threat as a result, and although Cage tried to single out Cope, he ended up succumbing to Moxley's Bulldog Choke, allowing The One True King to walk out of the PPV victorious.

Losing his World Championship opportunity to Moxley had evidently irked Christian a great deal, as he took out his frustrations on Renee Paquette this week on Dynamite. He refused to interact with her owing to the fact that she was married to The Purveyor of Violence and rudely asked her to leave without answering her question.

Cage then claimed that the terms of his AEW World Championship contract led him to believe he would face Copeland one-on-one and that Moxley had unfairly taken advantage of the situation. He also claimed not to have passed out to Moxley's chokehold, although his tirade was cut short, resulting in a tense conversation with a resentful Nick Wayne.

