Renee Paquette drops unseen photos with WWE Hall of Famer in birthday celebration post

Renee Paquette has dropped some unseen photos with a WWE Hall of Famer in what was a birthday celebration post. Nostalgia would have hit the fans when they saw this.

The AEW personality was in WWE before moving to her new company. She was a very popular star during her time there, and it is clear that she made some friendships for life. One of them is with Hall of Famer Lita, who turned 50 today.

Renee took to Instagram to post a lot of pictures with the veteran and also sent out a warm message to her friend. She wrote:

“I have way too many pics in my camera roll of us, so let’s dump a few of em here!!! Love you @machetegirl happiest of birthdays to the coolest chick any of us know!! 🩷🩷😘”

It is great to see her have such a great bond with the legendary wrestler, and it just goes to show that working in different companies means nothing when the friendship is strong.

Renee Paquette says she could return to commentary

Renee Paquette is known for her backstage interviews, but not a lot of people know that she is also a good commentator. She's resumed her role as an interviewer and host with AEW, but she has now revealed that she could make a comeback at the commentary booth.

She was speaking on Cincy360 when she said:

“Sometimes, I think about it. There are aspects that I miss, and obviously, this is a far different circumstance with AEW versus what I had done previously. I think about it, sometimes. I love getting to do the interviews and I love getting to do the long-form interviews or the exclusive sitdowns. I love getting to do that. Every now and then, I'm listening, and I get a little bit of the itch. A little bit. We'll see.”

It would be great to see Renee Paquette return as a commentator in the near future.

