Renee Paquette gives one-word reaction after WWE releases Dolph Ziggler

WWE has once again released several of its superstars, and among them is the former World Heavyweight Champion, Dolph Ziggler.

This comes just nine days after the Endeavor takeover of WWE. The promotion announced the releases of several superstars which nobody saw coming. Among those releases were prominent names like Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Riddick Moss, Emma, and many more.

Ziggler, who dedicated an impressive 19 years to WWE, experienced some of the most memorable moments of his career. His crowning achievements occurred in 2013 and 2014 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the World Heavyweight Champion against Alberto Del Rio and when he single-handedly defeated Team Authority at Survivor Series in 2014.

Several wrestlers were quick to react to Dolph Ziggler's release, and one notable name was AEW personality Renee Paquettee.

Paquette took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the matter. She shared a picture of the former World Heavyweight Champion with a simple tweet.

"Legendary," Paquettee wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

The release of Ziggler has undoubtedly left the fans and fellow wrestlers in shock, and it will be interesting to see what his next move will be.

Dolph Ziggler's arrival in AEW teased

The wrestling world is abuzz after the shocking release of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler from the promotion.

Interestingly, just a few days before his release, AEW star Ryan Nemeth, who is the brother of Ziggler, teased a potential move to Tony Khan's promotion. He shared an edited image featuring himself and his brother holding the promotion's most prestigious titles.

Check out his tweet below:

Only time will tell what the future holds for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion following his release. Even John Cena paid a heartfelt tribute to Ziggler following his surprising WWE departure.

