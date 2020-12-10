Renee Paquette says she loved the idea of Jon Moxley announcing her pregnancy on AEW Dynamite

On the November 18 edition of AEW Dynamite, the wrestling world got a very unexpected announcement. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley casually announced during his promo on the show that his wife, Renee Paquette was currently at home pregnant.

This news caused social media to blow up with numerous congratulatory tweets to Paquette, as she was waiting to see the promo air on the West Coast feed of AEW Dynamite. The reveal led to cute interactions like this one with WWE superstar, Bayley.

100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE 😂😂* https://t.co/f8AJ4scPhV — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020

Jon Moxley's promo on AEW Dynamite took the pressure off Renee's shoulders

Recently, Paquette sat down with the Bella Twins on the Bellas Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. When the pregnancy announcement came up, she shared her mindset surrounding Moxley's announcement.

"He was already on the road and in Jacksonville and was like, 'When are we going to tell people?' I figured over Thanksgiving. The day prior, I had one of my last ultrasounds and everything was good, and we were in the clear. He said, 'I think I'm going to say it in a promo.' I was like, 'Skrrrt, you are?' He's so private and keeps to himself. Then I was like, 'Actually, I love that because it takes the pressure off of me, and I can just confirm.' I love that it wasn't necessarily a promo to announce that he was going to be a dad, it was just, 'Anyway, my wife is at home and pregnant, now I'm gonna go kick the s--- out of this guy.' It was such a throwaway line. He pre-taped it, and I'm waiting for the west coast feed. And I'm watching my phone and right away people are like, 'Did I just hear that right?' My phone instantly blew up. It was funny to have it come out that way. We never thought we'd announce it in a promo. It was nothing over the top. Just 'here are the facts, moving on.'"

Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega last week. But he remains a prominent star on AEW programming. Paquette recently started her own podcast, "Oral Sessions." She will also be releasing a cookbook, "Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously." The book will come out next year.

