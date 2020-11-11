The Bellas in talks with WWE about returning to the ring

On the last season of Total Bellas on E!, both Nikki and Brie Bella confirmed that they had retired from wrestling. It made sense at the time, especially with WWE announcing them as inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. It certainly seemed like the doors had been closed on the Bella Twins' 12-year wrestling career.

However, it would appear that the Bellas might not be done yet. According to US Weekly, who recently sat down with Nikki’s husband, Artem Chigvintsev, it appears that Nikki and Brie might have one more run left in them.

The Bella Twins in talks to return to WWE

When speaking about his son Matteo potentially seeing his mom wrestle one day, Artem was open about her current stance.

“She’s been having talks about coming back and doing something together with Brie. They both have kids, and I feel like they still have this unclosed chapter with wrestling. I would not be surprised. I’d love to be cheering in the front row sitting with Matteo on my lap … like, ‘Go, Mommy, go!’”

However, her husband was also quick to point out that she would have to be careful returning to the ring after her previous neck surgery. It's hard to imagine that WWE would clear Nikki to get back inside the squared circle if her neck was any kind of potential concern.

The Bella Twins recently teased that they could be the ones to dethrone Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. With WrestleMania season right around the corner, it seems like it may be just a matter of time before we see the Bella's back in a WWE ring again.