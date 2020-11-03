Monday Night RAW saw the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax successfully defend their titles once again against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Their dominant performance had the WWE Universe question exactly who could beat the duo. Legendary pair, The Bella Twins, answered the call.

Of course, The Bella Twins chose to step up to the challenge, replying to WWE's tweet with a voluntary post. The Bella Twins are probably the most dominant tag team the women's division has ever seen. If there was any team to back, it would probably be them.

The duo were scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2020. They will now be "officially" inducted along with the 2021 class. While The Bella Twins are in retirement and are focusing on their family lives, it would be great to see the duo hoist the titles over their heads.

The Bella Twins have never held the tag team titles

Despite being the most iconic duo the women's division has ever seen, The Bella Twins have never held or competed for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

In all honesty, it is a crime against the legacy of the twins. So, it should come as no surprise that the duo would love to get their hands on those belts, to further cement their legacies.

As individuals, both Brie and Nikki Bella have had very successful careers as individual wrestlers, with multiple Divas Championship title reigns between them. In fact, Nikki Bella, to this day, continues to be the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion in history, with a total of 301 days under her belt.

However, despite all their individual success, their untimely injuries and subsequent retirements meant that the tag titles have eluded them. If anything, The Bella Twins volunteering to take the titles off of Baszler and Jax should put a smile on the faces of the WWE Universe.