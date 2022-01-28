"A thing of beauty" - Renee Paquette on Jon Moxley's AEW Dynamite return promo

Jon Moxley's return promo during last week's AEW Dynamite sent shockwaves through the world of pro-wrestling.

Iconically, the promo began with Moxley slamming someone in the audience for making some disrespectful comments towards him. While very Moxley-like of him, the promo resulted in various reactions from different wrestling commentators.

One of the commentators who reacted to the promo was Renee Paquette, wife of the former AEW Champion. During Episode 105 of The Sessions, Paquette expressed what the promo means to her.

"What a thing of beauty that was… But not having seen him on TV for some time, not knowing what he was going to say, was gonna do, what the reaction was gonna be (...) for him to start Dynamite? For his music to hit?'' said Paquette. ''It was just his vulnerability in him that I think was (...) something I recognized. His promo was honestly a thing of beauty. Not even in terms of a wrestling promo, but just a speech as a human being to other humans? [It] was incredible"

AEW has made a name for itself by having wrestlers cut some of the most well-received promos in wrestling today. With stars like Malakai Black, MJF and Miro cutting creative promos, it says a lot about Jon Moxley to still stand out.

Jon Moxley's promo might have been well received by fans but could have gotten AEW into trouble

While fans may have been inspired by Jon Moxley's promo, Jim Cornette warned that it could have upset the higher ups at TBS and TNT.

During Episode 415 of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette discussed Moxley's promo. While the former WWE manager had no issue with the actual promo, he warned against the explicit language that occurred beforehand.

"If you think that TNT or TBS like that, you're out of your f**king mind. Cornette said. ''Somebody sooner or later high up in an organization is gonna actually watch this program and see something like this."

There has been no word on whether or not Jon Moxley got into any trouble for swearing at the fan beforehand. Meanwhile, the promo will remain in numerous fans' hearts.

