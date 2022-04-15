Renee Paquette recalls hilarious story about Jon Moxley at Carmella-Corey Graves' wedding 

Renee Paquette recently spilled the beans about her husband Jon Moxley's unconventional attire at Carmella and Corey Graves' wedding last week.

The RAW Superstar and SmackDown broadcaster got hitched last week, with several performers from the wrestling business attending their wedding. A group picture of the attendees and the married couple soon went viral on social media, in which Moxley and Paquette were also spotted.

David Patterson @DPatz13 I salute Jon Moxley for attending Carmella & Corey Graves' wedding like this I salute Jon Moxley for attending Carmella & Corey Graves' wedding like this https://t.co/Cuo7LQAOk3

Fans quickly started buzzing about the former AEW Champion, who wore an attire that one would rarely wear at an event like a wedding. Speaking on her podcast, "Throwing Down," Renee Paquette disclosed that Jon Moxley was running late for the ceremony, which is why he couldn't don the suit she had got for him.

Furthermore, the former WWE broadcaster added that Mox only changed his dress after the aforementioned picture was clicked.

“As Carmella is walking down the aisle, he’s at like the entrance with his luggage, dressed as so, and as everybody stood to watch the bride walk down the aisle, he was able to sneak in beside me to watch the wedding. So, that picture was right after the wedding actually happened. And, yeah, he was wearing that. He did change afterwards, I will say. He didn’t change into what we fully bought, though, so he just put on like the black button-down shirt.” said Renee Paquette (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Jon Moxley is a part of Blackpool Combat Club In AEW

Mox is currently aligned with Bryan Danielson and William Regal as part of the Blackpool Combat Club in All Elite Wrestling. The stable came to existence after the former NXT GM forced Jon Moxley and The American Dragon to shake hands after their violent match at Revolution 2022.

At last week's Rampage, Mox competed against Wheeler Yuta, where even though the former won, the latter emerged as a star and was recruited into the BPCC. At this Friday night's show, Moxley, Yuta, and Danielson would compete as a trio for the first time in a match against Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn).

With Double or Nothing 2022 just around the corner, it'll be interesting to see what AEW has in store for Jon Moxley and BPCC at the pay-per-view.

What did you make of the former WWE Champion's casual attire at Carmella and Corey Graves' wedding? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava