The festivities for AEW Revolution have officially kicked off. The Zero Hour pre-show started with Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, RJ City, and Hollywood actor Paul Walter Hauser.

Ad

The PPV match card is filled with high-stakes matches, including Cope vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The Death Riders leader is known for his unorthodox wrestling style, bringing in unconventional weapons to claim victory.

Being very aware of his mannerisms, Moxley's wife and AEW Interviewer, Renee Paquette, has often expressed concern. During the AEW Revolution pre-show, Walter Hauser shared his thoughts on Cope potentially dethroning Moxley but wondered if the faction backing Mox would be the difference-maker. To this, Paquette responded to share her opinions on the match:

Ad

Trending

"I talk about Jon Moxley and Cope having to go toe-to-toe with that crazy, but just let me chime in on what is going on with Jon right now. Cause I've not even like spoken to this man in a day. He is locked in, in a way that I have never seen. And I've personally been keeping my distance a little bit. So, what's going to happen tonight, I'm not really sure," stated Renee Paquette.

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

The main AEW Revolution match card will see Toni Storm defending her Women's World Championship against Mariah May, along with both the TBS and AEW Tag Team titles being on the line. Meanwhile, the animosity between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet has reached a fever pitch, and MJF and Hangman Page have a longstanding score to settle.

If using quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback