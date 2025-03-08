AEW makes a major announcement on Cope (fka Edge) ahead of Revolution 2025

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is set to compete in what promises to be a violent World Title bout at AEW Revolution 2025. Ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view, The Rated-R Superstar is seemingly slated for one more television appearance.

Copeland has been feuding with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders since he returned from injury at Worlds End last year. Over the past few weeks, the WWE Hall of Famer has been taking out the members of the heel faction to prevent them from interfering in his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Revolution.

This week on Dynamite, Cope took on and defeated Mox's last soldier standing, Wheeler Yuta, in singles competition. Afterward, the 51-year-old legend surprised the up-and-comer by shaking his hand, offering the latter an unexpected gesture of respect. This prompted an infuriated Moxley to confront Yuta for not incapacitating Copeland, and the World Champion's abusive behavior led Wheeler to finally walk away, seemingly leaving The One True King without any more allies to count on at the upcoming PPV.

Now, the Jacksonville-based company's X/Twitter profile has revealed that Adam Copeland will be featured on this week's episode of Collision, where The Ultimate Opportunist is set to address his ongoing rivalry with Jon Moxley ahead of their Revolution 2025 title bout.

"TONIGHT! Saturday Night #[AllEliteWrestling]Collision 24 hours before #[AllEliteWrestling]Revolution 8ET/7CT on @tntdrama+ @SportsonMax! @RatedRCope will face @JonMoxley for the AEW World Championship, and we'll hear the final words from the challenger TONIGHT! Saturday Night Collision, 8ET/7CT on TNT + MAX!" read the announcement.

Moxley himself could make an appearance this Saturday night, perhaps to try and exact vengeance on his challenger before their showdown.

Adam Copeland commented on his storyline with The Death Riders in AEW

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Jon Alba in a recent interview, Adam Copeland discussed how the story of his war with The Death Riders was developed despite his initial failure to understand the group's motivations. The former TNT Champion explained:

“Well, for me, it was just, it was confusing at first. Like, I didn't fully understand what was happening,” he said of The Death Riders. “So I wanted to try and figure that out along with the audience, I think, and then go, ‘Alright, what can be the story here?' The story can be you take them out, because it's always the numbers that they have the advantage with. Okay, let's do something about that. Let's tell a story there.’ And more than anything, the beginning of the thing is, ‘Okay, you attacked all of my friends on television, right? Okay. So, yeah, I'm coming back. Time to step in and give this a shot.'” [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Cope will become the next AEW World Champion at Revolution 2025, and whether a ghost from his past will spoil his crowning moment if he does.

