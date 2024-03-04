Renee Paquette makes an unfortunate slip-up on AEW Revolution, uses WWE’s intellectual property

The former WWE commentator and TV presenter Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) had a slip of the tongue as she called a wrestler by his previous name during AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Renee Paquette hosted another AEW PPV gracefully as usual, this time being Revolution 2024. While Paquette is usually great with her TV presentation and interviewing skills, it seems she is not infallible from a botch. Renee accidentally mentioned a name that is WWE's intellectual property.

Paquette accidentally called Bryan Danielson, with his previous name "Daniel Bryan," which he used during his time in WWE. Before she got called out on social media for her mistake, a user told everyone to relax before firing shots. Renee took notice of that and admitted her mistake with the following words:

"Lol my bad."

Speaking of Bryan Danielson, he was slated to challenge Eddie Kingston for the triple crown championship on the main show of Revolution after months of animosity between the two.

At the end of a tremendous technical bout, The American Dragon failed to capture the Continental title against Kingston. Only time will tell what's next for Danielson in perhaps the last year of his full-time career.

What's your opinion on Renee Paquette botching Bryan Danielson's name? Sound off in the comments.

