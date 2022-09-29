Renee Paquette praises top AEW star during former WWE Champion's match on Dynamite

Renee Paquette lauded Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli during a match on AEW Dynamite featuring former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson.

Danielson faced Matt Menard in an impromptu match after Chris Jericho's Ring of Honor World Championship celebration in the opening moments of the show. Menard, as usual, was accompanied by his tag team partner Angelo Parker.

During the bout, The Swiss Cyborg emerged to even the odds for The American Dragon. He delivered his signature uppercut to Daddy Magic and took out Cool Hand all the way to the back.

Claudio's uppercut brought Paquette's attention as she took to Twitter to react to the signature maneuver. The former WWE commentator praised the AEW star, saying no one can execute move better than him.

"No one throws a European uppercut better than Claudio," Paquette tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette No one throws a European uppercut better than Claudio. No one throws a European uppercut better than Claudio.

Castagnoli's help proved to be the deciding factor in the end as Danielson dispatched Menard with a running knee and a LeBell Lock.

What are your thoughts on Renee Paquette praising Claudio Castagnoli during former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson's match on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far