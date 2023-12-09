Renee Paquette is ‘raging’ after their Christmas tree gets wrecked and plans on buying a new one

It's the season to be jolly, but things are still heated for AEW personality Renee Paquette. Before Yule hits, Paquette has put up a story on her Instagram that shows her frustration with decorating her house.

In the video, she details the trials and tribulations she's gone through while setting up the Christmas tree in the house. The full-blown rant went something like this:

"Well, instead of raging, which I am, I am just going to start from scratch. Rebuild, get a better tree, love my decorations anyway. It was meant to be a living room disaster. I have got a new carpet to put down," she said

This goes on to show that Renee Paquette has a great sense of humor and a natural screen presence that's gone a long way in cementing her place in the wrestling world and AEW.

Paquette wears several hats when it comes to the professional world. She has a background in improv comedy and has worked with WWE in various announcing roles, right from interviewing to hosting and commentating, from 2012 to 2020.

She left the Stamford-based company in 2021 but made sporadic appearances there. Renee signed up with AEW in 2022. She also has a cookbook to her name, as well as a YouTube channel and a podcast called 'The Sessions with Renee Paquette.'

Renee Paquette was once pranked by AEW wrestler and her husband, Jon Moxley, in their house

Renee's house is no stranger to pranks. A while ago, she posted a video of how her husband, Jon Moxley, had taken the help of R-Truth to prank her by hiding in the closet.

Watch the video here:

Renee Paquette is also known to be active on social media and routinely posts to talk about AEW and her husband's matches. After the Texas death match between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland at Full Gear, Paquette posted a slightly NSFW message.

