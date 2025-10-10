  • home icon
  • Renee Paquette reacts to former WWE champion's heartwarming announcement

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 10, 2025 18:36 GMT
Renee Paquette
Renee Paquette is popular among the fans (Image: AEW's YouTube channel)

A former WWE champion just made a heartwarming announcement. Renee Paquette has reacted to this news.

Carmella first made a name for herself as part of the WWE roster. During her tenure with the sports entertainment juggernaut, she rose up the ranks in the main roster and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, she had some health issues that kept her out of the ring for some time. She suffered from an ectopic pregnancy in 2022, which resulted in a miscarriage. This kept her out of the ring for a while. She returned to the ring for a few months in 2023 before taking time off since she was pregnant again. Carmella gave birth to her and Corey Graves' first son on November 8, 2023. Earlier this year, it was reported that she was no longer part of the WWE since her contract with the company had expired. A few months later, she announced she was pregnant again.

also-read-trending Trending

Now, Carmella took to social media to announce that she has just given birth to another baby boy.

"bram julian polinsky 🤍 you’ve changed my life forever, baby boy."

Check out her post here:

Renee Paquette took the time to comment on Carmella's post and congratulate the former WWE star.

"Ahhhhh congratulations!!!!"
Screengrab of Renee Paquette&#039;s comment (Image credit: Carmella&#039;s Instagram account)
Screengrab of Renee Paquette's comment (Image credit: Carmella's Instagram account)

Renee Paquette recently reacted to heartbreaking news from Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. She recently suffered a major heartbreak. The Queen took to social media to announce that one of her closest friends from high school, Brittany Zahn, had passed away. She shared a heartfelt message about her friend.

Renee commented on Charlotte Flair's post and sent her heartfelt condolences to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I’m so sorry, Ashley!" she wrote.
Screengrab of Renee Paquette&#039;s comment (Image credit: Charlotte Flair&#039;s Instagram account)
Screengrab of Renee Paquette's comment (Image credit: Charlotte Flair's Instagram account)

It's good to see that Carmella and Corey Graves' family is growing.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

