Renee Paquette reacts to former WWE champion's heartwarming announcement

A former WWE champion just made a heartwarming announcement. Renee Paquette has reacted to this news.Carmella first made a name for herself as part of the WWE roster. During her tenure with the sports entertainment juggernaut, she rose up the ranks in the main roster and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, she had some health issues that kept her out of the ring for some time. She suffered from an ectopic pregnancy in 2022, which resulted in a miscarriage. This kept her out of the ring for a while. She returned to the ring for a few months in 2023 before taking time off since she was pregnant again. Carmella gave birth to her and Corey Graves' first son on November 8, 2023. Earlier this year, it was reported that she was no longer part of the WWE since her contract with the company had expired. A few months later, she announced she was pregnant again.Now, Carmella took to social media to announce that she has just given birth to another baby boy.&quot;bram julian polinsky 🤍 you’ve changed my life forever, baby boy.&quot;Check out her post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRenee Paquette took the time to comment on Carmella's post and congratulate the former WWE star.&quot;Ahhhhh congratulations!!!!&quot;Screengrab of Renee Paquette's comment (Image credit: Carmella's Instagram account)Renee Paquette recently reacted to heartbreaking news from Charlotte FlairCharlotte Flair is one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. She recently suffered a major heartbreak. The Queen took to social media to announce that one of her closest friends from high school, Brittany Zahn, had passed away. She shared a heartfelt message about her friend.Renee commented on Charlotte Flair's post and sent her heartfelt condolences to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.&quot;I’m so sorry, Ashley!&quot; she wrote.Screengrab of Renee Paquette's comment (Image credit: Charlotte Flair's Instagram account)It's good to see that Carmella and Corey Graves' family is growing.