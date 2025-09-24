Renee Paquette sends a message after WWE star Charlotte Flair shares heartbreaking news

Charlotte Flair is the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Alexa Bliss. This duo is a fan favorite, and it is unlikely that they will get dethroned anytime soon. Furthermore, both women have accomplished individual careers.

A few hours ago, Charlotte Flair shared heartbreaking news on Instagram. The Queen revealed that her good friend, Brittany Zahn Arnold, passed away. Arnold and Flair met in high school and eventually became inseparable.

Brittany Zahn Arnold was forty at the time of her passing. The former Women's Champion wrote that it is hard for her to live in a world where her best friend is no longer with her.

"We both lost our little brothers, but even in her seemingly perfect world, that kind of devastation was unthinkable. Still, she carried it with grace. I was just telling her how we had our whole lives ahead of us, how we could be whoever we wanted to be. I never expected a world without her. Until I see you again. I love you Zahn. 🪽 " wrote Flair.

AEW personality Renee Paquette responded to the 39-year-old's post. She sent heartfelt condolences to Flair.

"I’m so sorry Ashley 🤍🤍🤍" she said.

Renee Paquette responds to Flair's heartbreaking post. (Image via Flair's Instagram)

Paquette called the WWE star Ashley because that is her real name.

Charlotte Flair wants to become a mother after retirement

In a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast, Flair revealed that she intends to become a mother after hanging up her boots.

Furthermore, she stated that wrestling is in her blood and, just like the legendary Trish Stratus, it will be hard for her to stay retired.

"Wrestling's in my blood. I don't know any different. I love it, but I do want to be a mom. But I think Trish Stratus coming back and having all these one offs, and she's 50, looks better than half the roster." said The Queen.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Charlotte Flair in the Stamford-based company.

