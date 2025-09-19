Former AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) sends a heartfelt message to Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette is celebrating a special day today. Hence, Saraya decided to send her a heartwarming message.

Saraya joined AEW in 2022 and resumed her wrestling career. During this time, she found quite a bit of success and even won the AEW Women's World Championship. However, her booking soon had a downturn, and she eventually announced that she had left the Jacksonville-based promotion. Still, it appears she remains friends with one of her former colleagues.

Renee Paquette is celebrating her 40th birthday today. As a result, the former Paige took to Instagram stories to send a heartfelt message to her former colleague.

"Happy birthday to the blondie to my Joan!! Love you sister have an incredible day @reneepaquette"

Check out her Instagram Story here.

Screengrab of Saraya's Instagram Story (source: The former Paige's Instagram Account)

Vince Russo believes Triple H will bring Saraya back to WWE

Ever since she left AEW, there has been speculation about the former Paige's future. Many people believed that she would join WWE, but that hasn't happened yet. She has been focused on other projects, like her podcast. However, after AJ Lee made her return recently, many fans are speculating if the former Paige could also return soon.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Triple H will bring back the former Divas Champion just to get a pop from the fans.

"I was thinking about that, bro, I swear to God. As soon as she's done with this, that is the next big pop Triple H has in his back pocket. I wonder if Triple H has a separate bank account that's like just pop money. We're gonna put this away for pop money. Chris [Featherstone], without a shadow of a doubt, that's coming," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if the former Paige will return to WWE in the future.

