After AJ Lee, Triple H is going to bring back another former Diva to WWE, says expert (Exclusive)

WWE pulled off one of the most memorable returns last week as AJ Lee made her much-awaited comeback to the company. The Black Widow returned to the promotion after a 10-year absence, and fans have been in a frenzy ever since her music hit on last week's SmackDown.
Now, wrestling veteran Vince Russo claims that WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is going to bring back another former Diva to the promotion soon enough. The name in question is none other than one of AJ Lee's on-screen rivals-turned-friends, Paige.
While reviewing the latest episode of RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was asked if Paige would return to the company next. The former WWE writer said that The Glampire is the next return 'pop' that Triple H has in his back pocket.
"I was thinking about that, bro, I swear to God. As soon as she's done with this, that is the next big pop Triple H has in his back pocket. I wonder if Triple H has a separate bank account that's like just pop money. We're gonna put this away for pop money. Chris [Featherstone], without a shadow of a doubt, that's coming," Russo said.
Paige and AJ Lee were the cornerstones of the women's division in the mid-2010s, and they paved the way for the Women's Revolution. The Anti-Diva was forced to retire from wrestling altogether in 2017 due to a neck injury. She remained with the company in various non-wrestling roles till 2022.
After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, Paige, now going by her real name, Saraya, debuted for All Elite Wrestling and was cleared for an in-ring return. She spent three successful years with the company and even won the AEW Women's World Championship once. She left the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year and is seemingly free to sign with WWE whenever she wishes to.
