After AJ Lee, Triple H is going to bring back another former Diva to WWE, says expert (Exclusive)

WWE pulled off one of the most memorable returns last week as AJ Lee made her much-awaited comeback to the company. The Black Widow returned to the promotion after a 10-year absence, and fans have been in a frenzy ever since her music hit on last week's SmackDown.

Ad

Now, wrestling veteran Vince Russo claims that WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is going to bring back another former Diva to the promotion soon enough. The name in question is none other than one of AJ Lee's on-screen rivals-turned-friends, Paige.

While reviewing the latest episode of RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was asked if Paige would return to the company next. The former WWE writer said that The Glampire is the next return 'pop' that Triple H has in his back pocket.

Ad

Trending

"I was thinking about that, bro, I swear to God. As soon as she's done with this, that is the next big pop Triple H has in his back pocket. I wonder if Triple H has a separate bank account that's like just pop money. We're gonna put this away for pop money. Chris [Featherstone], without a shadow of a doubt, that's coming," Russo said.

Ad

Ad

Paige and AJ Lee were the cornerstones of the women's division in the mid-2010s, and they paved the way for the Women's Revolution. The Anti-Diva was forced to retire from wrestling altogether in 2017 due to a neck injury. She remained with the company in various non-wrestling roles till 2022.

After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, Paige, now going by her real name, Saraya, debuted for All Elite Wrestling and was cleared for an in-ring return. She spent three successful years with the company and even won the AEW Women's World Championship once. She left the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year and is seemingly free to sign with WWE whenever she wishes to.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More