4 Sins of Paige in WWE

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige is undoubtedly one of the most popular female wrestlers in the entire industry. The 33-year-old is known for her in-ring performances back when she was a part of the Samford-based company, and is rumored to make a return to WWE very soon after she has parted ways with AEW.

Ad

While Paige is appreciated by fans all around the globe, there are some secrets that not many know. The British star has been a part of a number of controversies over the years, which she might not want fans to know about. Let’s take a look at a few sins that the star has made during her time in WWE.

Ad

Trending

#4. A brawl in the Bar Room

While Paige has taken down every woman who has been in her way, all of her actions have been inside the squared circle. However, she was once involved in an altercation in a bar, which resulted in her being kicked out. Paige was out to spend some time with Alicia Fox when a fan started recording their conversation.

When the stars asked for some privacy, the drunk fan launched a drink on both women, which kicked off a legitimate brawl in the bar. This led to everyone getting thrown out of the bar, which was never good for the reputation Paige had among fans.

Ad

#3. Paige made a harsh comment about Charlotte Flair’s late brother

Paige vs. Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most iconic rivalries that the WWE Universe has seen. The two women tore each other apart in and out of the ring during their feud, giving fans a masterpiece of entertainment.

However, during a promo segment, Paige took a shot at Charlotte Flair's late brother, Reid Flair, stating that the latter didn’t have a lot of fight in him. This comment brought major backlash for the star from fans all around the world, and is something she wants fans to forget.

Ad

#2. Paige was suspended twice for violation of WWE policies

WWE has a very strict three-strike wellness policy and has suspended a number of stars over the years for violations of the policy. The former Divas Champion, back at the age of 25, already had two strikes against her name, which didn’t bode well for her popularity among fans and the position she had in the company.

Ad

Ad

The British star had tested positive for taking illegal substances, which she also tried to defend on social media, but ended up taking a shot at the company itself. Due to the violation, she was suspended twice from the company, and thankfully, the third strike still remains untouched.

#1. Graphic leaks

One of the most distressing things that could happen was the leak of some private pictures and videos of Paige. While she was not the only one whose private albums were leaked, her reputation took a major hit following the incident.

Ad

While millions around the world already know about this, Paige must wish she could go back in time and turn everything down. Although this was not her fault, she became a target for the leaks and ultimately faced harsh judgment from fans.

While there are numerous other sins and secrets that Paige has committed, those might not be from her time in WWE. However, it will be interesting to see if anything gets added to the list following her potential return to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More