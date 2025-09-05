4 Sins of Paige in WWE

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige is undoubtedly one of the most popular female wrestlers in the entire industry. The 33-year-old is known for her in-ring performances back when she was a part of the Samford-based company, and is rumored to make a return to WWE very soon after she has parted ways with AEW.
While Paige is appreciated by fans all around the globe, there are some secrets that not many know. The British star has been a part of a number of controversies over the years, which she might not want fans to know about. Let’s take a look at a few sins that the star has made during her time in WWE.
#4. A brawl in the Bar Room
While Paige has taken down every woman who has been in her way, all of her actions have been inside the squared circle. However, she was once involved in an altercation in a bar, which resulted in her being kicked out. Paige was out to spend some time with Alicia Fox when a fan started recording their conversation.
When the stars asked for some privacy, the drunk fan launched a drink on both women, which kicked off a legitimate brawl in the bar. This led to everyone getting thrown out of the bar, which was never good for the reputation Paige had among fans.
#3. Paige made a harsh comment about Charlotte Flair’s late brother
Paige vs. Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most iconic rivalries that the WWE Universe has seen. The two women tore each other apart in and out of the ring during their feud, giving fans a masterpiece of entertainment.
However, during a promo segment, Paige took a shot at Charlotte Flair's late brother, Reid Flair, stating that the latter didn’t have a lot of fight in him. This comment brought major backlash for the star from fans all around the world, and is something she wants fans to forget.
#2. Paige was suspended twice for violation of WWE policies
WWE has a very strict three-strike wellness policy and has suspended a number of stars over the years for violations of the policy. The former Divas Champion, back at the age of 25, already had two strikes against her name, which didn’t bode well for her popularity among fans and the position she had in the company.
The British star had tested positive for taking illegal substances, which she also tried to defend on social media, but ended up taking a shot at the company itself. Due to the violation, she was suspended twice from the company, and thankfully, the third strike still remains untouched.
#1. Graphic leaks
One of the most distressing things that could happen was the leak of some private pictures and videos of Paige. While she was not the only one whose private albums were leaked, her reputation took a major hit following the incident.
While millions around the world already know about this, Paige must wish she could go back in time and turn everything down. Although this was not her fault, she became a target for the leaks and ultimately faced harsh judgment from fans.
While there are numerous other sins and secrets that Paige has committed, those might not be from her time in WWE. However, it will be interesting to see if anything gets added to the list following her potential return to WWE.