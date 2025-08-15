"We had s*x in a public place…the L.A. abandoned zoo" - 3 Secrets you may not know about former WWE star Paige

Former WWE star Paige, also known to the world as Saraya in AEW, has lived a life filled with highs, lows, and unforgettable moments both inside and outside the ring, which is well documented as well. From her groundbreaking debut as a teen to becoming one of the most influential figures in women’s wrestling, her journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

However, behind the spotlight, Paige’s story is filled with personal experiences, career milestones, and surprising secrets that many fans may not be aware of. Let’s take a look at some of these lesser-known facts about the former Divas Champion.

#3. She was more than just friends with Corey Graves

Paige has been romantically linked to several stars over the past few years, and one of them is the prominent commentator Corey Graves. Both stars worked together in NXT and reportedly became more than just friends.

Reports noted that the two friends were romantically linked, but since Graves was married and had three kids at the time, things didn’t go a lot further. However, neither Paige nor Graves has addressed the rumors over the years.

#2. Paige doesn't regret her private videos getting leaked

In 2017, a string of WWE Superstars faced difficult personal times after private photos and non-PG videos of them were leaked on the internet. Paige was one of them, and some fans still talk about it. Addressing the incident in an interview with TV Insider, the former WWE star said that she didn’t regret the private stuff getting leaked anymore.

The former Divas Champion also added that she was strong enough to get through the entire situation and that there might be someone else who couldn’t have faced and handled the consequences of it like she did.

"I made a decision when I was 19 years old. It was a silly decision, but do I regret it? No. I don’t regret anything in my life, even the awful things because it has molded me to be who I am today. I’m grateful something like that happened to me because I was tough enough to get through it, but I know the pain of it. If someone were to go through that, they might not be around to see the other side of it." [H/T: ewrestlingnews]

#1. Paige had s*x in a zoo

Although the former Divas Champion has often discussed her personal life over the years, she stunned the world with a lesser-known fact that was unexpected to be made public. Since leaving AEW, she has started her own podcast, Rulebreakers, which has become quite popular.

Paige shared some personal life updates and stories on the podcast, and one of them was quite intimate. The star revealed that she had become intimate during a date, which took place at a zoo, later clarified to be an abandoned zoo in Los Angeles.

"I did go on a date and we had s*x in a public place....the L.A. abandoned zoo....no, no, no, the abandoned zoo and that was this year." [From 03:21 to 03:35]

The former WWE star has been speculated to return to the Stamford-based company for weeks now, and things could undoubtedly go that way at some point. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the star in the future.

