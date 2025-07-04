Former AEW star Saraya shares shocking intimate details; reveals she hooked up in zoo

Former AEW star Saraya revealed some massive, intimate details about her personal life. She revealed that she hooked up in a zoo.

Ad

Saraya has been one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. She arrived in AEW a few years ago and almost immediately won the Women's World Championship. However, her career took a bit of a downturn after she lost the title. After a year of meaningless storylines, she announced her exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year. Since then, she has gone on to launch her own podcast called "Rulebreakers".

Ad

Trending

Speaking on a recent episode of her podcast, the former AEW star revealed that she got intimate at an abandoned zoo. She made sure to specify that it was an abandoned zoo:

"I did go on a date and we had s*x in a public place....the L.A. abandoned zoo....no, no, no, the abandoned zoo and that was this year." [From 03:21 to 03:35]

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Check out the video below:

Ad

Saraya clarifies if she is returning to WWE ahead of Evolution

When Saraya left AEW, there was speculation that she would head back to WWE. With Evolution right around the corner, these speculations have gained further momentum with many fans believing that she will be back in the Stamford-based promotion in time for the All-Women premium live event.

During a recent interview with Jay Reddick of the "Orlando Sentinel," The Anti-Diva clarified that she loves the WWE, but she's not returning to the company. She also said that she wants to take a little break from wrestling since it has consumed her for her entire life.

Ad

“I haven’t had a conversation with them,” Saraya said. “I know, I always get tagged in everything, as soon as there’s a mystery going around, they’re like, ‘Hey, she’s coming back.’ But no. I love the WWE, but no. It feels good to take a little break from wrestling and then see the outpouring of love from people saying they want me back. I just want to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit and take care of myself this year. It’s consumed me my whole life. All 32 years of my life has been wrestling, so I just want to find myself a little bit outside it and next year, maybe come back.” [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Saraya outside of wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!