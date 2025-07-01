Saraya finally reveals if she's returning to WWE ahead of Evolution 2025

WWE will be hosting another edition of its all-women's event, Evolution, later this month. With speculations on her potential comeback running wild for some time now, Saraya (fka Paige) recently discussed the prospects of her return to the sports entertainment juggernaut during an interview.

The Unproblematic Icon revealed on her new podcast, Rulebreakers With Saraya, this past March that she was parting ways with AEW, almost two years since her debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Her run in the company was brief but not entirely unsuccessful, and included a major crowning moment in the form of her winning the Women's World Championship in Wembley Stadium at the 2023 edition of All In: London.

Since her All Elite exit, Saraya has been heavily connected to speculations of a WWE return, owing to her history and prior star-making run in the Stamford-based company. However, speaking to Jay Reddick from the Orlando Sentinel in a recent interview, The Anti-Diva clarified that she has not yet engaged in talks with the company, stating:

“I haven’t had a conversation with them,” Saraya said. “I know, I always get tagged in everything, as soon as there’s a mystery going around, they’re like, ‘Hey, she’s coming back.’ But no. I love the WWE, but no.”

Saraya also discussed the topic of taking a break from professional wrestling and exploring avenues outside of it before stepping back into the business.

“It feels good to take a little break from wrestling and then see the outpouring of love from people saying they want me back. I just want to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit and take care of myself this year. It’s consumed me my whole life. All 32 years of my life has been wrestling, so I just want to find myself a little bit outside it and next year, maybe come back.” [H/T - Fightful]

A number of fans have been clamoring for The Diva of Tomorrow to be featured on WWE Evolution 2025, the Triple H-led company's upcoming all-women's event, which is itself a sequel to its inaugural 2018 predecessor.

Former WWE Superstar Saraya is also open to an All Elite comeback

Although Saraya's departure from All Elite Wrestling came as a surprise to some, the 32-year-old star has been outspoken about the amicable nature of her exit from the company. During an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk this past May, the former WWE Divas Champion even claimed that the two sides had left open the door to a potential AEW return.

"I was like, alright, time for me to bow out. Tony was amazing with it. It ended up being mutual, which is great. He was like, let's do it. Like, that's perfectly fine. He was extremely supportive about my my future endeavors and he encouraged me and the door was left open, you know, which is great, and yeah, it was just a lot of brainstorming on my time off where I was like, 'Okay, now it's time for me to bow out gracefully, I guess.'" [H/T: Fightful]

Saraya has been missing from the squared circle since losing a Women's World Title Contender's Four-Way on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday in October last year.

