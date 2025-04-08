Saraya finally reveals if she has spoken to WWE for a return after leaving AEW

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya recently departed from Tony Khan's promotion. The 32-year-old recently opened up about whether she had discussed her potential WWE return with the Stamford-based company.

Saraya was signed to WWE under the ring name Paige from 2011 to 2022. She is a former NXT Women's Champion. The former Anti-Diva also won the Divas Championship on her debut on the WWE main roster in 2014. Saraya departed World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022 and subsequently signed with AEW. After recently announcing her departure from All Elite Wrestling, speculation about her return to the Stamford-based promotion has started.

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Saraya revealed she hadn't spoken to WWE about a potential return.

“People think I’m going back to WWE or whatever, because there’s this huge rumor mill happening right now. But I haven’t spoken to them. At least not right now, I haven’t spoken to them,” she revealed. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Former WWE star Saraya on her exit from AEW

Saraya signed with AEW in September 2022. She became the Women's World Champion at All In 2023. However, her booking after her title reign was seemingly underwhelming. The female star departed the company a couple of weeks ago after several months of inactivity.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Saraya revealed how Tony Khan reacted to her exit from All Elite Wrestling. She praised the All Elite honcho for being supportive and understanding about her not having anything left to do in the company.

"Tony was so amazing with it. It was mutual. You know, he was really great. He was, like, so supportive of it. He's been so supportive since, you know, I asked for time off in November. You know, I've been gone for a minute. And I was just like, 'Well, there's... there's really no place for me anymore.' So, yeah, we came came to that decision, and I'm happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything, and the door is always open," she said.

We will have to wait and see if Saraya makes her WWE return later this year.

