Saraya (fka Paige) breaks silence on AEW run just days after her exit

Former WWE Divas Champion, Saraya (fka Paige), opened up on her AEW run a few days after announcing her exit. The 32-year-old star also responded to the people who were not a fan of her All Elite run.

After more than two years in All Elite Wrestling, Saraya recently announced her departure from the company. The former Paige's run in the promotion felt underwhelming, even though she is a former AEW Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old star detailed her experience in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio recently, Saraya explained how she had fun during her time in AEW and also clarified that this won't be the end of her wrestling career:

“I’m really happy I got the stories that I got because I got to hang with wonderful women and I got to help Toni [Storm] in a way at the beginning, I got hang with Ruby [Soho]. I got to be with Harley [Cameron]. She’s such a big superstar. Even if not everyone was happy with the way storylines were or how I was portrayed, I had a great time. I had a great time behind the scenes. I was having fun. This isn’t the end of my wrestling career."

Saraya further responded to the fans who didn't like her run in AEW:

"Maybe I’ll do something down the line that everyone will be proud of love. I want everyone to know I had a good time. If you didn’t like what I was doing, that’s perfectly fine. Everyone is allowed to have their opinion. Even I, sometimes, was like, ‘I wish we could be doing XYZ,’ but I was having a great time behind the scenes.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Veteran believes Saraya (fka Paige) would eventually return to WWE

Wrestling veteran, Vince Russo, claimed that Saraya never actually wanted to leave the WWE and that she would be back there. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated the following:

"Well, I think a couple of things. I think, first of all, with Paige, she never wanted to leave the WWE. They wouldn't allow her to wrestle. So, now she proved to them, I'm OK. I've been wrestling. She's going to go back there. There's no doubt in my mind that now that she's healthy and she can wrestle."

Moreover, fans will have to wait and see if Paige will be returning to the WWE after three years.

