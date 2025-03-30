32-year-old star NEVER wanted to leave WWE, according to veteran: "Going to go back there" (Exclusive)

The WWE roster is pretty stacked right now as talent continues to sign with the Stamford-based promotion, like Rey Fenix, Malakai Black, and more. WCW veteran Vince Russo claims Saraya, aka Paige, never wanted to leave WWE and will be returning to the company soon.

Ad

Saraya announced her departure from AEW a couple of days ago. She has spoken about her interest in returning to WWE, as the promotion helped her become the star she is. She is a former Divas Champion and was forced to step away from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a neck injury. Saraya left WWE in 2022 to sign with AEW.

In the recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast with Dr. Chris, WWE veteran Vince Russo claimed Paige never wanted to leave the Stamford-based promotion. He pointed out how Saraya only left because the promotion didn't allow her to wrestle and is now ready to return home after proving them wrong.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I think a couple of things. I think, first of all, with Paige, she never wanted to leave the WWE. They wouldn't allow her to wrestle. So, now she proved to them, I'm OK. I've been wrestling. She's going to go back there. There's no doubt in my mind that now that she's healthy and she can wrestle." [3:15-3:33]

Ad

Ad

Saraya recalls conversation with former WWE President Vince McMahon about her retirement

Saraya announced her retirement from wrestling on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. The former Paige recently recalled how the segment was put in place by Vince McMahon.

In a recent chat on Lightweights Podcast, Saraya recalled how Vince McMahon gave her the opportunity to retire on the biggest RAW of the year.

Ad

"Vince said save it for RAW after WrestleMania, and that was in New Orleans. That's where I debuted, and that's why I wanted to retire there, but he gave me the opportunity on the biggest RAW of the year, to be able to say goodbye, and I'm just (...) I was so thankful for that, it was just (...) it was great. I never expected to get to say goodbye for something like that." [From 34:06 to 34:23]

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see if Saraya makes her return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the coming months.

If you use the quote from the first part of the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback