Massive speculation on Saraya's (fka Paige) future after her AEW exit 

Saraya made headlines recently when she announced her exit from AEW. This led to a huge speculation surrounding the reason for leaving the promotion by a top wrestling journalist.

The person in question is Dave Meltzer. Saraya rocked the wrestling world by announcing her departure from Tony Khan's company on Wednesday. The Anti-Diva then dropped a major hint about returning to her former promotion, WWE, claiming that she would come back in a heartbeat.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suspected that Saraya left AEW to return to WWE. Moreover, he also pointed out the fact that she still had several months left in her contract but was let go by Tony Khan himself.

"I don't know it, but I certainly suspect she's going back to WWE. She still had several months left on her deal... He [Tony Khan] let her out to go. So, that may be his new thing now. 'They don't want to be here? I'll let them go.'" [H/T -WrestlingInc.]

Saraya spills the beans on Tony Khan's reaction to her decision to leave AEW

While Saraya decided to leave AEW, she made it clear that her time with the Jacksonville-based promotion all ended on a good note and she had a great time in the company.

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Divas Champion revealed that Tony Khan was supportive of her decision and wished her luck in her future endeavors.

"Tony was so amazing with it. It was mutual. You know, he was really great. He was, like, so supportive of it. He's been so supportive since, you know, I asked for time off in November. You know, I've been gone for a minute. And I was just like, 'Well, there's... there's really no place for me anymore.' So, yeah, we came came to that decision and I'm happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything and the door is always open," she said.

With Saraya putting her focus on her life outside the squared circle for now, it remains to be seen if she will return to AEW someday or make her shocking return to WWE in the coming days.

