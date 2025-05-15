  • home icon
Tony Khan was 'extremely supportive' of a former world champion's exit, door open for AEW return

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 15, 2025 11:07 GMT
Tony Khan at a press conference (Image source: AEW on YouTube)

A former AEW Women's World Champion recently disclosed that the company's president, Tony Khan, has kept the door open for her return. She announced her departure from the promotion earlier this year.

Tony Khan was extremely supportive of Saraya's (fka Paige) decision to leave the company. Saraya announced her departure from the promotion in March 2025 after a two-plus-year run. The Glampire recently opened up about her last conversation with Khan.

During her interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Saraya disclosed how she decided to depart AEW and how Tony Khan was supportive of her decision. The former Paige also revealed that Khan had left the door open for her to return to the organization.

"I was like, alright, time for me to bow out. Tony was amazing with it. It ended up being mutual, which is great. He was like, let's do it. Like, that's perfectly fine. He was extremely supportive about my my future endeavors and he encouraged me and the door was left open, you know, which is great, and yeah, it was just a lot of brainstorming on my time off where I was like, 'Okay, now it's time for me to bow out gracefully, I guess.'" [H/T: Fightful]
The former WWE star didn't turn down the possibility of returning to the Tony Khan-led promotion

Former WWE star Saraya is seemingly open to returning to the Tony Khan-led promotion despite announcing her exit a few months ago. On her Rulebreakers podcast, The Glampire said she wouldn't say no to returning to AEW but was currently focused on her show.

"That’s not to say I will never come back to AEW—I absolutely love it. But I’m taking a little step back and focusing on myself for a bit, and putting my energy into the podcast with all the crew here. What a wonderful crew I have here."

Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former AEW Women's World Champion in pro wrestling.

