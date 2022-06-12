5 WWE Superstars who have been romantically linked with Paige

Earlier this week, Paige announced that she is set to depart WWE after being with the company for more than a decade on July 7th. The former Divas Champion has had a controversial career that will be talked about for years to come.

Paige was a cast member on Total Divas and also the first-ever NXT Women's Champion. Throughout her time in WWE she was one of the most talked-about female stars, primarily because of her personal life.

The British star has been part of several relationships over the past decade, here are just five current and former superstars with whom she has been linked.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Corey Graves

Corey Graves and Paige were part of NXT at the same time, promoted to the main roster and worked several house shows together. When the two stars came up through the company, they had very similar interests and became close friends.

This then led to rumors that Graves and Paige were more than just friends, even though at the time Corey Graves was happily married with three children. It has since been revealed that Paige was dating Brad Maddox at the time, but it wasn't known when the rumors began.

Paige has since moved on to several other relationships whilst Corey Graves recently married fellow star, Carmella.

#4. Rosa Mendes

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle Rosa Mendes talks with Paige pre-Money in the Bank Rosa Mendes talks with Paige pre-Money in the Bank https://t.co/vNiwBrdkyZ

Rosa Mendes and Paige worked together on Total Divas for several seasons. One of their most memorable segments was when the pair were part of an infamous storyline where Mendes had a crush on Paige. This led to an awkward kiss between the two co-stars before the British star revealed that she wasn't interested.

Mendes later announced her pregnancy and left WWE. As part of an interview with 411's Podcast back in 2019, the former star revealed that she had no regrets about the storyline but was in a bad place in her life at the time.

"I was really lost at that time in my life, and I really did not know what I wanted. So like, I feel like, um, I feel like, yeah, I kind of wish that I didn’t come out like that, ya know what I mean? Because I was lost, and that should have been something personal that I was dealing with on my own, but you’re on reality TV, so you kind of have to throw it all out there, know what I mean? That’s the one thing about reality TV, you have to just kind of go with the flow, and whatever you are feeling in the moment, you just, ya know, have to be public about it.”

#3. Current WWE Superstar Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods has been a popular star in WWE for several years as one-third of The New Day. However, he was dropped into scandal back in 2017. The happily married star and his wife were set to welcome a child when it was revealed that Woods had been part of a relationship with Paige when the two stars worked together in NXT.

The company kept Woods off TV until the controversy passed and he never addressed his part in the scandal. That being said, there is video evidence of his role and it was shared online by the WWE Universe.

#2. Brad Maddox

Much like Xavier Woods, Brad Maddox was able to keep his relationship with Paige a secret until leaks meant that the public found out. Maddox and Paige were in a relationship around 2014/2015 when the star was the Women's Champion in both NXT and on the main roster.

Maddox and Paige were very private about their time together and are yet to talk about it publicly. Much like Woods, there is video evidence that the two stars were once in a relationship.

#1. Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio and Paige's relationship became headline news back in 2016 when the couple revealed that Del Rio's marriage was over and he was in a relationship with the British star.

Paige and Del Rio went on to violate WWE's Wellness Policy at the same time, before being suspended from the company. The former Divas Champion then proposed to Del Rio in the middle of the ring at a WWC show, which he accepted.

Their relationship was surrounded by controversy from start to finish, and after several months together the couple opted to call it quits in December 2017. The couple were officially together from May 2016 before becoming engaged in October and then announcing their split at the end of 2017.

Paige is currently in a relationship with Falling in Reverse lead singer Ronnie Radke, the couple have been together since 2018.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. Were you surprised to hear that Paige would be departing WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far