5 Former Divas who could return to WWE after AJ Lee

The wrestling world is still in a frenzy after what they witnessed on the latest episode of SmackDown. AJ Lee made her highly anticipated return to WWE after ten years of being away from the ring. It was indeed a monumental moment, electrifying fans who had long awaited her comeback.

Ad

AJ Lee was one of the biggest names in the Divas era. Following her shocking return, the possibility of other former Divas returning to WWE has sparked significant interest. Several names could head their way back to the Stamford-based promotion in the coming months.

Here are five former Divas who could return to WWE after AJ Lee:

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Ad

Trending

#5. Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly was one of the prominent names back in the day who elevated the WWE women's division. The former Divas Champion has openly expressed her desire to return to the Stamford-based promotion. During various interviews, Kelly revealed that she wanted her children to see her wrestle in the ring.

There is a good possibility that the 38-year-old could come back to the promotion for a brief run. Her motivation to create a memorable moment for her children and Kelly Kelly's existing Legends contract make a return likely. However, chances are high that it could be a one-off appearance.

Ad

#4. Alicia Fox

Alicia Fox was one of the most entertaining female superstars back in the Divas era. She left WWE in May 2023 after a 17-year tenure and has been active on the independent circuit under the ring name Vix Crow since then. Fox has competed in promotions like ROH in 2024 and is currently signed with TNA.

Her long tenure, versatility, and recent wrestling activity indicate that she's in shape for a potential WWE comeback. Moreover, Alicia Fox has a good relationship with the company. She could seamlessly fit into the current roster for a short feud with the current generation of superstars.

Ad

#3. Mickie James

Mickie James is one of the most renowned names in the world of pro wrestling. She is signed with WWE as an ambassador and has also worked as a coach on WWE's LFG (Legends and Future Greats) series on A&E. James has not retired from in-ring action and has been making occasional appearances in the company.

Her legacy as a pioneer of women's wrestling makes her a perfect fit for a nostalgic return, especially with AJ Lee's comeback reigniting interest in Divas-era stars. With her husband, Nick Aldis, currently part of WWE, the chances of Mickie James returning are very good.

Ad

#2. Brie Bella

Following AJ Lee's homecoming, the former Diva whose WWE return seems very plausible is Brie Bella. The 41-year-old teased her comeback multiple times, including in various interviews this year. She expressed excitement about the current women's division and hinted at ideas for a comeback.

The fact that Nikki Bella is currently an active part of WWE is a good indication that Brie Bella's return is inevitable. Fans may get to see The Bella Twins have one last run in the Stamford-based promotion. They could go after the Women's Tag Team Championship on the Road to WrestleMania 42.

Ad

#1. Paige can return following AJ Lee

After AJ Lee, the biggest return in the women's division that has the potential to take the WWE Universe by storm is that of Paige (Saraya). The 33-year-old has been the quintessence of the Divas era in WWE. However, she has been a free agent since she departed from AEW earlier this year.

Paige expressed interest in returning to WWE and working with the current generation of stars in the women's division. Given her huge fan appeal and popularity, the Stamford-based promotion is likely to bring her back. The Anti-Diva could make a blockbuster return to WWE, potentially next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!