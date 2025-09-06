3 Reasons why AJ Lee returned to WWE

Triple H has once again pulled off an earth-shaking moment as AJ Lee came back in WWE on the latest SmackDown. Over the past few days, fans were buzzing with the possibility of the former Divas Champion's return.During this week's SmackDown, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins were engaged in a segment, and soon, AJ Lee made her presence felt. This led to disbelief on the faces of everyone, but the rumours were true about the comeback of Punk's real-life wife.In this article, we will discuss three reasons why AJ Lee returned to WWE after a prolonged absence from the Stamford-based promotion.#3. To seek revenge on behalf of her husbandOne of the primary reasons why AJ Lee is back with the World Wrestling Entertainment is to seek revenge for the actions of Becky Lynch against her husband. At Clash in Paris 2025, Lynch joined the Vision faction and attacked the Second City Saint.This move cost Punk the World Heavyweight Championship match and helped The Visionary to retain the title. On RAW after Clash in Paris, the Irish star again humiliated the Voice of the Voiceless and even put his hands on him.Punk already warned the Man that she would face consequences for her actions, and this is why the 38-year-old star made her return to the company. Lee's motive was evident when she destroyed Becky Lynch and bashed her out of the ring shortly after her return.#2. AJ Lee's one last runFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINK🚨 Aj Lee’s return is now over 16 million views and counting across WWE social media platforms MONUMENTAL RETURN 🕸️AJ Lee retired from the squared circle after WrestleMania 31 due to injury. Since then, she has never stepped back into the ring due to her health situation. Now, with the former Divas Champion back under the Triple H-led promotion, it seems that she is there for one last run.It's crucial to note that after attacking Becky Lynch, Lee also took the Women's IC Title in her hands and celebrated her homecoming. This shows that Lee is not only back for a storyline against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, but her comeback is here to initiate the one last run left in her.#1. The women's division of WWE needs herFinesse @ProWFinesseLINKAJ Lee is the greatest return in Women’s wrestling history. No doubt about it.The former Divas Champion gained massive popularity among the WWE Universe during her previous run. Her craziness among the audience is evident from her chants during SmackDown this week.The women's division of the Stamford-based promotion badly needs the 38-year-old star to inject some fresh vibes into the roster. Even if you realize that, suddenly, the Women's IC Title feels more like a Women's World Championship, with the possibility of Lee and Lynch having a title bout soon.Multiple women have also demanded the return of AJ in the Stamford-based promotion, which shows her importance in this division. The comeback of Lee also opens doors for multiple dream showdowns.All this shows that WWE needs AJ Lee for its women's division, and this is why she is back with the company on the latest SmackDown.