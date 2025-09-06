3 Reasons why AJ Lee returned to WWE

By Love Verma
Published Sep 06, 2025 06:34 GMT
AJ Lee
AJ Lee is back on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Triple H has once again pulled off an earth-shaking moment as AJ Lee came back in WWE on the latest SmackDown. Over the past few days, fans were buzzing with the possibility of the former Divas Champion's return.

Ad

During this week's SmackDown, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins were engaged in a segment, and soon, AJ Lee made her presence felt. This led to disbelief on the faces of everyone, but the rumours were true about the comeback of Punk's real-life wife.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why AJ Lee returned to WWE after a prolonged absence from the Stamford-based promotion.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

#3. To seek revenge on behalf of her husband

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One of the primary reasons why AJ Lee is back with the World Wrestling Entertainment is to seek revenge for the actions of Becky Lynch against her husband. At Clash in Paris 2025, Lynch joined the Vision faction and attacked the Second City Saint.

This move cost Punk the World Heavyweight Championship match and helped The Visionary to retain the title. On RAW after Clash in Paris, the Irish star again humiliated the Voice of the Voiceless and even put his hands on him.

Ad

Punk already warned the Man that she would face consequences for her actions, and this is why the 38-year-old star made her return to the company. Lee's motive was evident when she destroyed Becky Lynch and bashed her out of the ring shortly after her return.

#2. AJ Lee's one last run

Ad

AJ Lee retired from the squared circle after WrestleMania 31 due to injury. Since then, she has never stepped back into the ring due to her health situation. Now, with the former Divas Champion back under the Triple H-led promotion, it seems that she is there for one last run.

It's crucial to note that after attacking Becky Lynch, Lee also took the Women's IC Title in her hands and celebrated her homecoming. This shows that Lee is not only back for a storyline against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, but her comeback is here to initiate the one last run left in her.

Ad

#1. The women's division of WWE needs her

Ad

The former Divas Champion gained massive popularity among the WWE Universe during her previous run. Her craziness among the audience is evident from her chants during SmackDown this week.

The women's division of the Stamford-based promotion badly needs the 38-year-old star to inject some fresh vibes into the roster. Even if you realize that, suddenly, the Women's IC Title feels more like a Women's World Championship, with the possibility of Lee and Lynch having a title bout soon.

Ad

Multiple women have also demanded the return of AJ in the Stamford-based promotion, which shows her importance in this division. The comeback of Lee also opens doors for multiple dream showdowns.

All this shows that WWE needs AJ Lee for its women's division, and this is why she is back with the company on the latest SmackDown.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications