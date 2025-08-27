Nikki Bella pushes for major WWE return

Nikki Bella is pushing for a major star to return to WWE. The former Divas Champion will be in action in a title match this Sunday at Clash in Paris 2025.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Rick Ucchino, Nikki Bella discussed the possibility of her sister, Brie Bella, returning to the company. She revealed that she is hopeful for a Bella Twins reunion someday and noted that their personal lives shouldn't determine their legacies. Brie Bella is married to former WWE star Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) in real life.

"I keep pushing it. All the women want her back and they keep asking me every week has that decision changed. I don't think legacies should be determined on spouses, but I also understand business," she said.

However, she also suggested that there was a chance that Brie Bella could return to the promotion in the future.

"I do think [WWE is] becoming more and more open to it. I understand it takes time and we just have to figure things out. There's so much business to figure out, and Brie and I both completely understand that," she added. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The veteran will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris this weekend.

WWE legend criticizes recent Nikki Bella segment on RAW

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently took the promotion to task for Becky Lynch's reference to John Cena during her rivalry with Nikki Bella.

The Man referenced John Cena earlier this month and poked fun at Bella's previous relationship with The Cenation Leader. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray questioned why the reference needed to happen and claimed that it did nothing positive for Bella.

"What good does that do to Nikki? You see, can you feel my silence? Does my silence speaking volumes yet? No? What the f**k are we doing over here? I don't mind them giving Becky Lynch that line. Just make sure Nikki can follow it up. There was no following it up. There was no rebuttal. There was no retort," he said.

It will be fascinating to see if Nikki Bella can win the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Paris this weekend.

