"What the F**k Are We Doing?" - Becky Lynch's WWE Segment Receives Strong Criticism from 54-Year-Old Legend

A 54-year-old WWE legend has criticized Becky Lynch's segment from this week's RAW. Lynch was out on the red brand after her successful Women's Intercontinental Championship defense against Lyra Valkyria on Night Two of SummerSlam. However, she was soon interrupted by Nikki Bella.
The two engaged in a heated war of words. Nikki Bella said she remembers when Lynch first showed up in WWE and then called her a "disappointment." Nikki also called her a "liar," like her husband, Seth Rollins.
However, The Man's retort was a strong one. She said that she and her husband are the greatest wrestling couple of all time, before mocking Nikki and her past relationship with John Cena, saying, "You can't see him anymore." While the segment was fiery, Bully Ray wasn't happy with some aspects of it.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE veteran said there was no follow-up from Nikki Bella to what Becky Lynch said.
"What good does that do to Nikki? You see, can you feel my silence? Does my silence speaking volumes yet? No? What the f**k are we doing over here? I don't mind them giving Becky Lynch that line. Just make sure Nikki can follow it up. There was no following it up. There was no rebuttal. There was no retort," he said. [From 2:23-2:58]
According to Bully Ray, WWE giving such a strong line to a heel did Nikki Bella no good, especially when she was given no comeback.
"Nikki looked uncomfortable, because the reaction was so overwhelming and Nikki had to admit, 'Yeah, you got me and then try to come over the top with, 'But why don't you meet me in a wrestling match.' They left her dead in the water last night. Just for the pop. The heel buried the babyface," he added. [From 3:08-3:37]
The segment ended with Becky Lynch punching Nikki Bella in the face before leaving the ring.
Becky Lynch debuted a new entrance theme at SummerSlam
SummerSlam turned out to be a big occasion for Becky Lynch. Not only did she retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship, but she also debuted a new entrance theme song at the premium live event.
The theme retains the iconic line, "The Man Has Come Around," but has an entirely different ring to it otherwise.
It replaces her old theme song, Celtic Invasion. Her new theme comes from The Wonder Years, a Pennsylvania-based band formed in 2005.
