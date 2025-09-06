After AJ Lee, Triple H to bring back another former Divas Champion to WWE? Exploring the possibility

AJ Lee made her blockbuster return to WWE earlier tonight on SmackDown. Could Triple H keep things going and bring back another former Divas Champion to the company?Saraya (FKA Paige) is known for her more than a decade stint with the Stamford-based promotion. She was able to do it all during her time with the company, not only being known as an in-ring competitor, but also having experience as a general manager during her brief retirement from wrestling.She has a great history with AJ Lee as the two faced off during her debut on the main roster, the same night where she shocked the world by becoming the new WWE Divas Champion. The two had an on-off relationship as they were both rivals and brief allies during their time working together.Seeing as Saraya is no longer with AEW as of a few months ago, Triple H could look to bring her back to the promotion. AJ's new run with the promotion is said not to be just a one-off, so they could book a potential reunion between them. This could be either them rekindling their rivalry or possibly working together.Saraya has mentioned wanting to reunite with AJ LeeSaraya announced her departure from AEW back in March, ending her roughly two and a half year stint with the company. She did not reveal her next major move, but has talked about her openness to continuing in the wrestling industry.While speaking on The Takedown with Sports Illustrated, the former AEW star talked about getting to work with AJ Lee all those years ago and the impact it had. She mentioned how a reunion between them would be something special.&quot;The short stint we had was extremely impactful for people, obviously... The frenemies thing, people absolutely loved. People talk about it still to this day. And I feel like if we ever were to have like a reunion in wrestling, it would be really special,&quot; Saraya said. (H/T Sports Illustrated)WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCCLINKSaraya sent AJ Lee a custom package of her book 📦It is unclear if this will happen in the near future. In the meantime, AJ Lee is focused on helping her husband, CM Punk, bring the fight to both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. This could lead to a mixed-tag team match between them at the next PLE. This would be her highly-awaited in-ring return.