  • home icon
  • AEW
  • After AJ Lee, Triple H to bring back another former Divas Champion to WWE? Exploring the possibility

After AJ Lee, Triple H to bring back another former Divas Champion to WWE? Exploring the possibility

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 06, 2025 03:52 GMT
AJ Lee made her return to WWE earlier tonight [Photo: WWE Official X Account and wwe.com]
AJ Lee made her return to WWE earlier tonight [Photo: WWE Official X Account and wwe.com]

AJ Lee made her blockbuster return to WWE earlier tonight on SmackDown. Could Triple H keep things going and bring back another former Divas Champion to the company?

Ad

Saraya (FKA Paige) is known for her more than a decade stint with the Stamford-based promotion. She was able to do it all during her time with the company, not only being known as an in-ring competitor, but also having experience as a general manager during her brief retirement from wrestling.

She has a great history with AJ Lee as the two faced off during her debut on the main roster, the same night where she shocked the world by becoming the new WWE Divas Champion. The two had an on-off relationship as they were both rivals and brief allies during their time working together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Seeing as Saraya is no longer with AEW as of a few months ago, Triple H could look to bring her back to the promotion. AJ's new run with the promotion is said not to be just a one-off, so they could book a potential reunion between them. This could be either them rekindling their rivalry or possibly working together.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Ad

Saraya has mentioned wanting to reunite with AJ Lee

Saraya announced her departure from AEW back in March, ending her roughly two and a half year stint with the company. She did not reveal her next major move, but has talked about her openness to continuing in the wrestling industry.

While speaking on The Takedown with Sports Illustrated, the former AEW star talked about getting to work with AJ Lee all those years ago and the impact it had. She mentioned how a reunion between them would be something special.

Ad
"The short stint we had was extremely impactful for people, obviously... The frenemies thing, people absolutely loved. People talk about it still to this day. And I feel like if we ever were to have like a reunion in wrestling, it would be really special," Saraya said. (H/T Sports Illustrated)

It is unclear if this will happen in the near future. In the meantime, AJ Lee is focused on helping her husband, CM Punk, bring the fight to both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. This could lead to a mixed-tag team match between them at the next PLE. This would be her highly-awaited in-ring return.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications