Saraya, aka Paige, teases major WWE reunion

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 27, 2025 17:06 GMT
Paige on RAW after WrestleMania 34!
Paige on RAW after WrestleMania 34!

Saraya, aka Paige, had a successful run in WWE and hasn't shied away from a return to the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, she teased that she's down to reunite with AJ Lee in the future.

In 2022, Saraya, aka Paige, left WWE and joined All Elite Wrestling. The star is no stranger to success, as she captured the AEW Women's World Championship in the UK in front of her friends and family. Lately, she wasn't a regular on television, and she recently announced her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an interview on The Takedown with Sports Illustrated, Paige teased the idea that she would be down for reuniting with AJ Lee in the near future if Lee is ready to return to in-ring competition. The 32-year-old star stated that a partnership with AJ Lee was extremely impactful for people, and a reunion of such caliber would be really special.

"The short stint we had was extremely impactful for people, obviously... The frenemies thing, people absolutely loved. People talk about it still to this day. And I feel like if we ever were to have like a reunion in wrestling, it would be really special," Saraya said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]
Paige and AJ Lee teamed up at WrestleMania 31 to take on WWE Hall of Famers

In 2015, Nikki and Brie Bella dominated the Divas division in the Stamford-based promotion, as Nikki was the champion. The heel duo outsmarted many divas in the process, and Paige often came up short against The Bella Twins.

Later, AJ Lee returned to WWE and teamed up with Paige to take on The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31 in a tag team match. In the end, the babyface duo defeated the Hall of Famers.

Unfortunately, fans weren't aware that Lee's time as a performer was about to end. On RAW after WrestleMania 31, Lee had her last match in the Stamford-based promotion and left the company.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
