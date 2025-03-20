Paige interested in returning to WWE to form long-term alliance with RAW star

Saraya (formerly known as Paige) feels she still has unfinished business in WWE. She recently expressed her desire to form a blockbuster alliance with one of the biggest female WWE stars today.

The Anti-Diva witnessed a career resurgence after signing with AEW in 2022. In 2018, she was forced into early retirement due to a career-threatening neck injury. However, she hasn't been seen on TV since last October.

Her contract with All Elite Wrestling expires this September, and she has not ruled out a potential WWE return. Speaking on TalkShopLive, Saraya recently named a list of opponents she would like to face in the near future. The two-time Divas Champion wants to settle the score with Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks), who accidentally injured her several years ago.

The erstwhile Paige also wants to run it back with Natalya and team up with Rhea Ripley if the opportunity knocks on her door.

"So I feel like me and Mercedes [Moné] having that, that match, you know, like, because we already have like a built-in story. I feel like that would be really great. I would love to run it back with Nattie again. I think me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a good tag team or going against each other. I think she's wonderful. There's so many different people that I would want to wrestle if given the opportunity," she said.

What's next for Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Only time will tell whether Rhea Ripley and Paige will share the ring someday. As for now, Mami has set her sights on reclaiming the WWE Women's World Championship that she lost to IYO SKY a few weeks ago.

The Eradicator appears to be hell-bent on making it to WrestleMania 41. Earlier this week on RAW, She interrupted the contract signing between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for their WrestleMania 41 match.

Ripley attacked both women and forcefully signed the contract to insert herself into the title picture ahead of The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen if her inclusion is made official.

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

