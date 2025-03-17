3 Reasons why WWE inserted Rhea Ripley into Women’s World Title Match at WrestleMania 41

In a dramatic turn of events tonight, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley forcibly put her signature on the Women’s World Championship match contract between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for WrestleMania 41 this week on RAW. This was an unexpected move to make the world title bout a Triple Threat match.

Here are three reasons why the company is trying to add Mami to the equation.

#3. Rhea Ripley thinks Bianca Belair cost her the world title

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY faced each other for the Women’s World Championship on the episode of WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber. The winner of the women’s EC match, Bianca Belair, was sitting with the commentators at ringside and watching the match.

When SKY fell to the ringside during the match, Belair cheered for her to get back up which triggered Mami. She had an argument and a scuffle with The EST of WWE. This later led her to get distracted, and the Damage CTRL member won the match.

However, Rhea Ripley believes that instead of her skill, the Japanese Superstar won because of Belair’s help. Thus, Mami doesn’t want The EST of WWE to get away with her actions and has now trespassed into the Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Mami has unfinished business with IYO SKY

Rhea Ripley’s title loss to IYO SKY added another defeat to her losing streak against the Damage CTRL member. So far, the Aussie has never managed to defeat the reigning Women’s World Champion. Moreover, she now believes that she could have finally defeated her, but was cheated out of a match she had almost won.

Because of this, she isn’t giving the respect and acknowledgment that IYO SKY deserves for dethroning her. She even says that Bianca Belair helped her since she knew she couldn’t take her on at WrestleMania 41 and made her job easy by helping SKY win. Thus, Mami wants to get done with her unfinished business with IYO for winning the title illegitimately, at least according to her.

#1. WWE couldn’t afford to keep Rhea Ripley out of WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley is inarguably one of the most popular WWE Superstars right now. The fans have been with her throughout her NXT and main roster journey and rooted for her to regain the Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan. Her support didn’t die down even after she got removed from The Judgment Day.

Thus, The Eradicator would be a major crowd-puller at The Show of Shows and fans would be disappointed to not see her on the card. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion chose to insert Mami in WrestleMania 41 giving her a rematch.

The Showcase of The Immortals is just 33 nights away. It would be interesting to see who walks out of Las Vegas as the Women’s World Champion.

