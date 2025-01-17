Saraya (fka Paige) finally reveals why she is absent from AEW: "Tony was gracious enough to give me that"

The former WWE Divas Champion, Saraya (fka Paige), disclosed why she has been absent from AEW television for the past few months. Many fans have been eager to see her return for quite some time now.

Saraya (fka Paige) has yet to be back on AEW television for the past three months. She last competed on an episode of Dynamite in October 2024 in a four-way match against Nyla Rose, Willow Nightingale, and Jamie Hayter. After failing to win the aforementioned match, the former WWE Divas Champion has been off TV.

Meanwhile, Saraya finally disclosed the real reason behind her absence from TV. The former All Elite Women's World Champion recently shared a picture on X (fka Twitter) wearing a Stone Cold shirt. A user commented, implying that she is not on TV because she didn't wear an AEW shirt.

Saraya was infuriated by the comment and clapped back at the user, revealing that she had asked Tony Khan for time off due to personal reasons, and Khan graciously gave her the time off. She also stated that she could wear whatever she wanted, citing the Stone Cold shirt.

"You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want."

Top AEW star's brother wants her to face Saraya (fka Paige)

The top AEW star, Mercedes Mone, recently revealed that her brother, Joshua, wanted her to wrestle Saraya (fka Paige) in AEW. In her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes mentioned the following about the same:

"Joshua's face lit up as we walked by the AEW trucks, but when he saw Saraya on one of the trucks, he couldn’t contain himself, constantly asking, 'Mercedes, when are you going to wrestle Saraya?' That’s his dream match for me, and I can’t wait to make it happen someday."

Moreover, Mercedes Mone and Saraya have a lot of history since their days in the WWE. Only time will tell when the two will finally square off in AEW.

