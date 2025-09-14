Charlotte Flair discusses WWE retirement; reveals future plans

Despite starting her wrestling career late, Charlotte Flair still became one of the biggest WWE superstars of her generation. The Queen recently opened up about her retirement plans and revealed what she sees in her future.

At the age of 39, Flair is still at the prime of her career, though she has other plans outside WWE. She appeared on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on Friday following the company's announcement that Wrestlemania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sharpe and Ochocinco asked the 14-time WWE Women's Champion regarding her plans once her wrestling career is over. Charlotte Flair admitted that she wants to become a mother, but she can't close her door ever, citing what Trish Stratus has been doing over the past two years.

"Wrestling's in my blood. I don't know any different. I love it, but I do want to be a mom. But I think Trish Stratus coming back and having all these one offs, and she's 50, looks better than half the roster. Like she's killing it. So I don't think that door will ever close. It's just I do know I want to step away to have children and when that time is," Flair said.

As of this writing, Charlotte Flair has not been linked with anyone. She was previously married to Andrade, who was just released by WWE, with their divorce finalized last October.

Charlotte Flair praises Bianca Belair growth in WWE

Speaking at the press conference to make the WrestleMania 43 announcement, Bianca Belair revealed that she has wrestled nine times in Saudi Arabia. Charlotte Flair was shocked about the information, which she shared on Nightcap, but she had nothing but praise for The EST of WWE.

"When I saw her sitting at the press conference, I had no idea she had wrestled in Saudi nine times. So when she came up to the main roster, when I thought about it, I was like, 'Oh, she's right.' Like she's been in almost every big show there. She's the EST for a reason and she really is a role model inside and outside of the ring. I was like just proud sister sitting there watching her," Flair said.

It will be interesting to see if fans will get a dream match between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

Please credit Nightcap and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article.

