Nick Aldis, Bayley, Tonga Loa, and more WWE stars react to Charlotte Flair's heartbreaking update

WWE personalities, including Nick Aldis, Bayley, and Tonga Loa, recently took to social media to react to Charlotte Flair's heartbreaking update about her friend, Britney's passing. The Queen dedicated a post to her friend.Charlotte Flair recently took to Instagram to share several pictures with her best friend, Britney Zahn, who unfortunately passed away. The Queen dedicated a heartfelt message to her friend, sharing stories of their first meeting.Flair added that she had never expected to be in a world without Britney, showcasing her love for her best friend.&quot;...We both lost our little brothers, but even in her seemingly perfect world, that kind of devastation was unthinkable. Still, she carried it with grace. I was just telling her how we had our whole lives ahead of us, how we could be whoever we wanted to be. I never expected a world without her. Until I see you again. I love you Zahn. 🪽&quot;Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities, including Alexa Bliss, Cora Jade, Braun Strowman, Carlito, Saraya, Nick Aldis, and Byron Saxton, reacted with a like on Charlotte Flair's post.Meanwhile, Tonga Loa, Bayley, Nikki Bella, Megan Morant, B-Fab, Lash Legend, Natalya, Brie Bella, Deonna Purrazzo, Renee Paquette, Dustin Rhodes, Torrie Wilson, and others left heartfelt comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments. [Image credit: Charlotte Flair's Instagram]Charlotte Flair talked about her tag team with Alexa Bliss in WWEDuring a recent edition of the Nightcap podcast, Charlotte Flair said that although she liked being a singles star in WWE, she did not mind sharing the spotlight with Alexa Bliss as her current tag team partner.The Queen added that she was enjoying her reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Little Miss Bliss, as she believed the latter helps bring out a different side of her character on television.&quot;Personally, I like solo. I don't like sharing the spotlight, but I am in a tag team with the one person I don't mind sharing the spotlight with, and that's Alexa Bliss. And I'm having so much fun. She's great. She brings out definitely a different side of my character for TV, so it's great,&quot; Flair said.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the future of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' tag team.