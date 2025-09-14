"I don't like sharing the spotlight" - Charlotte Flair discusses Alexa Bliss relationship; The Queen details WWE icon changing her on-screen

Charlotte Flair has opened up about her on-screen relationship with Alexa Bliss, who had helped her character development after WrestleMania 41. Flair and Bliss are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and will defend their titles at NXT Homecoming.

Ad

It took some time after WrestleMania 41, but Flair and Bliss found their rhythm and chemistry as partners to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. The Queen discussed her relationship with Little Miss Bliss in an appearance on the Nightcap podcast on Friday.

Co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco asked Charlotte Flair if she likes being a solo in the ring or sharing the spotlight with someone. Flair admitted that she loves to be alone, but she doesn't mind being on-screen with Alexa Bliss, whom she adores on and off the ring.

Ad

Trending

"Personally, I like solo. I don't like sharing the spotlight, but I am in a tag team with the one person I don't mind sharing the spotlight with, and that's Alexa Bliss. And I'm having so much fun. She's great. She brings out definitely a different side of my character for TV, so it's great," Flair said.

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

Charlotte Flair was at a crossroads in her career following her return from a devastating knee injury. Flair won the 2025 women's Royal Rumble, which wasn't well received. She lost to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 before finding a new layer for her on-screen character with Alexa Bliss.

Charlotte Flair opens up about her WWE retirement plans

In the same interview on the Nightcap podcast, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco asked Charlotte Flair about her plans after WWE. Flair admitted that she wants to be a mother, but she won't close her door ever from returning because of what Trish Stratus set as an example a couple of years ago.

Ad

"Wrestling's in my blood. I don't know any different. I love it, but I do want to be a mom. But I think Trish Stratus coming back and having all these one offs, and she's 50, looks better than half the roster. Like she's killing it. So I don't think that door will ever close. It's just I do know I want to step away to have children and when that time is," Flair said.

Ad

At just 39 years old, The Queen is still in the prime of her career, and being a mother hasn't stopped her fellow WWE stars such as Becky Lynch, Asuka, Nikki Bella, Candice LeRae and Alexa Bliss.

Please credit Nightcap and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More