  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Alexa Bliss pins 4-Time Champion to Retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW

Alexa Bliss pins 4-Time Champion to Retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 01:45 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair are still your Women's Tag Team Champions on the WWE RAW after SummerSlam 2025, and Bliss pinned a 4-time Champion to retain the titles.

Ad

On the episode of RAW after SummerSlam 2025, the newly-crowned Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, came out to celebrate. The Allies of Convenience dethroned The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez to win the Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam. The following night on RAW, Perez & Rodriguez hijacked the celebrations.

Although it didn't seem like it would happen, Adam Pearce admitted it wasn't a "normal" night and went on to make the Tag Team Title rematch official.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

The Allies of Convenience were more than happy to put the titles on the line to prove that they were fighting Champions. They technically are fighting Champions and had their point validated.

It's going to be fun to see who is next in line for the Women's Tag Team Titles, now that Perez and Rodriguez seem to be definitively out of the Championship picture.

As you may know, the Women's Tag Team Titles have to be defended on both RAW and SmackDown, so neither Bliss nor Flair are SmackDown-exclusive stars anymore.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications