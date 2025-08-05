Alexa Bliss pins 4-Time Champion to Retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW

Alexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte Flair are still your Women's Tag Team Champions on the WWE RAW after SummerSlam 2025, and Bliss pinned a 4-time Champion to retain the titles.On the episode of RAW after SummerSlam 2025, the newly-crowned Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte Flair, came out to celebrate. The Allies of Convenience dethroned The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez &amp; Roxanne Perez to win the Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam. The following night on RAW, Perez &amp; Rodriguez hijacked the celebrations.Although it didn't seem like it would happen, Adam Pearce admitted it wasn't a &quot;normal&quot; night and went on to make the Tag Team Title rematch official.The Allies of Convenience were more than happy to put the titles on the line to prove that they were fighting Champions. They technically are fighting Champions and had their point validated.It's going to be fun to see who is next in line for the Women's Tag Team Titles, now that Perez and Rodriguez seem to be definitively out of the Championship picture.As you may know, the Women's Tag Team Titles have to be defended on both RAW and SmackDown, so neither Bliss nor Flair are SmackDown-exclusive stars anymore.