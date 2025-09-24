Deepest condolences to WWE star Charlotte Flair

One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair, has recently gone through a personal loss. She just shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of a family friend.The Queen has gone through some rough patches in her life. She lost her younger brother, Reid Flair, at the age of 25. She recently went through a divorce with Andrade after being together for nearly five years.Just a little while ago, Charlotte Flair took to her Instagram to announce the untimely passing of her long-time best friend, Britney Zahn. She penned a heartfelt note in her memory and shared several throwback pictures with her.&quot;I remember driving down 485 in my parent’s car, nervous. I didn’t know any of the girls who would be there. The only name I recognized was Britney Zahn from Charlotte Catholic — the outside hitter no one at PDS could stop. She had just moved from Louisville, Kentucky, and everyone was saying she was the best player in the state. My parent’s wanted me to try out for the same team: Charlotte Elite. One of the parents told them this was the team to be on, and that Britney was the girl they were going to build it around. We both made the team. A week later, since I didn’t have my license yet, Britney offered me a ride to practice. She’s been my best friend ever since... We were inseparable. My family loved Britney as their own.&quot; Flair continued:&quot;We both lost our little brothers, but even in her seemingly perfect world, that kind of devastation was unthinkable. Still, she carried it with grace. I was just telling her how we had our whole lives ahead of us, how we could be whoever we wanted to be. I never expected a world without her. Until I see you again. I love you Zahn. 🪽&quot;Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWe at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our deepest condolences to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. What's next for Charlotte Flair in WWE?Charlotte Flair is riding high as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Alexa Bliss. They are currently engaged in a rivalry with Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice.During the September 19, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Flair and Bliss successfully defended their tag team titles against Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre while their stablemate, Piper Niven, was noticeably absent from the show. According to Fightful Select, she has been dealing with a serious neck injury.Amidst her absence, Green is looking to replace her with someone. Who will join the Secret Hervice faction in their quest to defeat Bliss and Flair? Only time will tell.